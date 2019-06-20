Headlines

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

When Salman Khan asked Kiara Advani to change her name...

Not Kiara Advani, but THIS is her real name...

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jun 20, 2019, 08:55 PM IST

A lot of actors change their names before entering Bollywood and one of them is the latest sensation Kiara Advani. While the reason why the stars change their names before entering showbiz varies from person to person, more often than not, it's because of the producers and well wishers from the industry. The same had happened with Kiara Advani, who's currently busy promoting her upcoming release Kabir Singh with Shahid Kapoor

While Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani were interacting with a radio channel for the promotions of Kabir Singh, Shahid was asked if he knows the real name of Kiara. On this, Shahid revealed that her real name is in fact Alia. Post that Kiara was asked to share the story behind her changing her name and who had actually asked her to change her name. Kiara told the radio channel, "Ummm, actually it was a mix of me, my producers, Salman (Khan) sir, even a couple of people who said that it's just easier to avoid confusion and have your own identity and that's why Kiara was the name we chose."

As of now, Kiara Advani is gearing up for the release of Kabir Singh, which is a remake of South hit Arjun Reddy that originally starred Vijay Deverakonda. Post that, Kiara will be seen in Good News along side Diljit Dosanjh, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Akshay Kumar. The actress has also signed up Akshay Kumar's Laxmmi Bomb and Sidharth Malhotra starrer Shershaah - the vikram Batra biopic. 

