When Salim Khan took Salman Khan's punishment in school

Headlines

DNA Special: Analysis of Opposition’s three hard questions to PM Modi over Manipur violence

Salman Khan wished to replace Shah Rukh Khan in this Sanjay Leela Bhansali film, but…

IND vs WI 3rd T20I: Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma shine as India beat West Indies by 7 wickets in must win game

‘Congress has blood on its hands…’: Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma’s fiery attack amid Manipur violence

India vs Pakistan, Asian Champions Trophy 2023: When and where to watch IND vs PAK match live

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Mouni Roy raises the temperature in red bodycon gown, fans call her ‘sexiest of all’

DNA Special: Analysis of Opposition’s three hard questions to PM Modi over Manipur violence

Salman Khan wished to replace Shah Rukh Khan in this Sanjay Leela Bhansali film, but…

8 Foods that help prevent UTI

 Benefits of using olive oil for cooking

10 best movies of director Siddique 

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Karan Deol shares first wedding photos with Drisha Acharya, calls it 'the beginning of a beautiful journey'

Sonam Bajwa mesmerises in white and pink cut out dress, fans call her ‘barbie’

Highway Love star Gayatri Bhardwaj talks about her weakest days, biggest fears, says 'my story just started' | Exclusive

Rahul Gandhi gets back his Delhi bungalow after months, says 'mera ghar poora hindustan hai'

Uttarakhand: Portion of Tapkeshwar Mahadev Temple collapses in Dehradun, heavy losses | Watch

IND vs WI, 2nd T20 Highlights: Talking points after India's defeat against West Indies

Mouni Roy raises the temperature in red bodycon gown, fans call her ‘sexiest of all’

Salman Khan wished to replace Shah Rukh Khan in this Sanjay Leela Bhansali film, but…

Viral Photos of the Day: Bhumi Pednekar, Anil Kapoor, Mira Rajput give fashion goals

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

When Salim Khan took Salman Khan's punishment in school

A video in which Salman Khan talks about his father Salim Khan taking punishment in school has gone viral

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: May 31, 2020, 11:34 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Salman Khan has often accepted that he has been a naughty child to his parents Salim and Salma Khan. Now a video where Salman Khan talks about Salim Khan getting punished instead of Salman, has been doing rounds of the internet. Salman Khan had appeared on 'The Kapil Sharma Show', where the actor revealed that his father Salim Khan took a punishment in his school for paying late fees.

“One day, my father was returning from work, and he saw me standing outside class. He asked, ‘What did you do now?’ I said, ‘Nothing, daddy. I don’t know why the principal came and asked me to stand under the flagpole. I have been standing here all day.’ I was in the fourth grade at the time,” Salman said.

Upon learning that Salman was being punished for late fees, Salim stood under the flagpole as punishment because he was unable to pay the fees on time. “My father said, ‘He is not supposed to pay the fees, I am. You are supposed to keep him in class. I am running short of money. I will pay the fees but right now, if you need to punish, you need to punish me.’ So he went and stood under the flagpole,” Salman recalled in the video.

Watch the video here:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by bigfans of beingsalmankhan (@being_human1985) on

Salman Khan is extremely close to father Salim Khan and has often expressed the same. The actor, however, is currently spending the lockdown away from his family in his Panvel farmhouse. While Salman celebrates Eid with father Salim every year, this year they had to do so over the phone.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Delhi: Five arrested, four juveniles apprehended for duping man of Rs 50 lakh promising distributorship

Revealed: Mukesh Ambani's salary for last year and it is...

Who is Justice Gita Mittal, DU LSR alumnus, who will head committee to oversee relief of Manipur violence victims?

Nassar hails The Jengaburu Curse's realistic narrative: 'For a long time, Indian content was melodramatic' | Exclusive

New Covid wave: Should India be concerned about fast-spreading ‘Eris’ sub variant? Experts reveal truth

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Karan Deol shares first wedding photos with Drisha Acharya, calls it 'the beginning of a beautiful journey'

Sonam Bajwa mesmerises in white and pink cut out dress, fans call her ‘barbie’

Highway Love star Gayatri Bhardwaj talks about her weakest days, biggest fears, says 'my story just started' | Exclusive

Meet BLACKPINK singer Jisoo's boyfriend Ahn Bo-hyun who has net worth of 41 crore

Viral Photos of the day: Tara Sutaria, Avneet Kaur, others raise the temperature in sexy outfits

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE