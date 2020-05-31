When Salim Khan took Salman Khan's punishment in school

A video in which Salman Khan talks about his father Salim Khan taking punishment in school has gone viral

Salman Khan has often accepted that he has been a naughty child to his parents Salim and Salma Khan. Now a video where Salman Khan talks about Salim Khan getting punished instead of Salman, has been doing rounds of the internet. Salman Khan had appeared on 'The Kapil Sharma Show', where the actor revealed that his father Salim Khan took a punishment in his school for paying late fees.

“One day, my father was returning from work, and he saw me standing outside class. He asked, ‘What did you do now?’ I said, ‘Nothing, daddy. I don’t know why the principal came and asked me to stand under the flagpole. I have been standing here all day.’ I was in the fourth grade at the time,” Salman said.

Upon learning that Salman was being punished for late fees, Salim stood under the flagpole as punishment because he was unable to pay the fees on time. “My father said, ‘He is not supposed to pay the fees, I am. You are supposed to keep him in class. I am running short of money. I will pay the fees but right now, if you need to punish, you need to punish me.’ So he went and stood under the flagpole,” Salman recalled in the video.

Salman Khan is extremely close to father Salim Khan and has often expressed the same. The actor, however, is currently spending the lockdown away from his family in his Panvel farmhouse. While Salman celebrates Eid with father Salim every year, this year they had to do so over the phone.