Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

When Salim Khan threatened Rishi Kapoor to 'destroy' his career: ‘We created Amitabh, who destroyed Rajesh Khanna, now…’

'Want to see you on TV': Little girl's enticing dance on 'Salaam-e-ishq' wins heart online, WATCH viral video

Hapur Horror: 5-year-old boy gang raped, assault captured on video, circulated online

29 cities set to get new airports, direct international flights, THIS state will have most...

Watch: Diljit Dosanjh kisses his mother as he introduces her, sister for the first time in UK concert

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
When Salim Khan threatened Rishi Kapoor to 'destroy' his career: ‘We created Amitabh, who destroyed Rajesh Khanna, now…’

When Salim Khan threatened Rishi Kapoor to 'destroy' his career: ‘We created Amitabh, who destroyed Rajesh Khanna, now…’

'Want to see you on TV': Little girl's enticing dance on 'Salaam-e-ishq' wins heart online, WATCH viral video

'Want to see you on TV': Little girl's enticing dance on 'Salaam-e-ishq' wins heart online, WATCH viral video

Hapur Horror: 5-year-old boy gang raped, assault captured on video, circulated online

Hapur Horror: 5-year-old boy gang raped, assault captured on video, circulated online

6 stunning deep space images captured by NASA

6 stunning deep space images captured by NASA

Lifestyle habits that increase blood sugar level

Lifestyle habits that increase blood sugar level

Neeraj Chopra's diet: Know what Olympic medalist eats

Neeraj Chopra's diet: Know what Olympic medalist eats

Shocking Video: चीन में फटा सीवर, 30 फुट उछला इंसानी 'पॉट्टी' का फव्वारा, फिर लोगों पर हुई ऐसी 'बारिश'

Shocking Video: चीन में फटा सीवर, 30 फुट उछला इंसानी 'पॉट्टी' का फव्वारा, फिर लोगों पर हुई ऐसी 'बारिश'

Trending News: बॉस ने नाश्ता नहीं देने पर छीन ली थी नौकरी, चीनी कंपनी को इस कारण वापस लेना पड़ा काम पर

Trending News: बॉस ने नाश्ता नहीं देने पर छीन ली थी नौकरी, चीनी कंपनी को इस कारण वापस लेना पड़ा काम पर

'बच्चों लादेन की भी बायोग्राफी पढ़ो' Sharad Pawar की पार्टी के नेता की पत्नी की फिसली जुबान, कलाम से की तुलना, देखें Viral Video

'बच्चों लादेन की भी बायोग्राफी पढ़ो' Sharad Pawar की पार्टी के नेता की पत्नी की फिसली जुबान, कलाम से की तुलना, देखें Viral Video

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
IIFA 2024 full list of winners: Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji win big, Animal bags best film

IIFA 2024 full list of winners: Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji win big, Animal bags best film

Six common nutrition myths you should unfollow right away

Six common nutrition myths you should unfollow right away

Solar Eclipse 2024: Dos and dont's to follow during surya grahan on Oct 2

Solar Eclipse 2024: Dos and dont's to follow during surya grahan on Oct 2

IIFA Awards 2024: Date, Time, Venue And Where To Watch - All You Need To Know

IIFA Awards 2024: Date, Time, Venue And Where To Watch - All You Need To Know

Congress President Kharge Slams & Opposes 'One Nation, One Election' Proposal, Calls It Impractical

Congress President Kharge Slams & Opposes 'One Nation, One Election' Proposal, Calls It Impractical

Why 'One Nation One Election' Is important? Ashwini Vaishnaw Explains After It Gets Cabinet Approval

Why 'One Nation One Election' Is important? Ashwini Vaishnaw Explains After It Gets Cabinet Approval

When Salim Khan threatened Rishi Kapoor to 'destroy' his career: ‘We created Amitabh, who destroyed Rajesh Khanna, now…’

When Salim Khan threatened Rishi Kapoor to 'destroy' his career: ‘We created Amitabh, who destroyed Rajesh Khanna, now…’

Watch: Diljit Dosanjh kisses his mother as he introduces her, sister for the first time in UK concert

Watch: Diljit Dosanjh kisses his mother as he introduces her, sister for the first time in UK concert

Meet singer who sang bhajans at 6, struggled for 8 years, then became star; only one to beat Talyor Swift, BTS, Beyonce

Meet singer who sang bhajans at 6, struggled for 8 years, then became star; only one to beat Talyor Swift, BTS, Beyonce

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

When Salim Khan threatened Rishi Kapoor to 'destroy' his career: ‘We created Amitabh, who destroyed Rajesh Khanna, now…’

When Rishi Kapoor recalled how Salim Khan threatened to 'destroy' his career after he rejected a role in his film.

Latest News

Riya Sharma

Updated : Sep 29, 2024, 12:16 PM IST | Edited by : Riya Sharma

When Salim Khan threatened Rishi Kapoor to 'destroy' his career: ‘We created Amitabh, who destroyed Rajesh Khanna, now…’
Salim Khan and Rishi Kapoor
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

    Salim Khan and Javed Akhtar were the once top writers of Bollywood. They made Amitabh Bachchan a star and every actor wanted to work with them. However, once Rishi Kapoor declined a role in their film Trishul, which didn’t sit well with Salim Khan. 

    In his autobiography, Khullam Khulla, Rishi Kapoor recalled how Salim Khan threatened him when he refused to do the film Trishul. He wrote that Salim-Javed ‘bristled’ at his rejection, and the animosity ‘bubbled to the surface’ when he ran into Salim at a Mumbai hotel. He wrote, “I was playing a game of snooker when Salim Saab walked over and asked me, ‘How did you have the guts to refuse Salim–Javed?’ Not one to be intimidated, I shot back, ‘I didn’t like the role.’”

    Rishi continued, “Salim Saab boasted to me, ‘Do you know that to this day nobody has said no to us? We can destroy your career.’" Rishi Kapoor further wrote, “He said, ‘Who will work with you? You know, we had offered Zanjeer to Rajesh Khanna and he turned us down. We didn’t do anything to him but we created an alternative to him, a hero called Amitabh Bachchan, who destroyed Rajesh Khanna. We will do the same to you.’"

    However, their feud died down soon. Trishul eventually starred Amitabh Bachchan as lead. The film became the second highest-grossing film of 1978 and was declared super hit at the box office. Salim-Javed wrote 24 films together between 1971 and 1987, of which 20 were commercially and critically successful.

    Salim-Javed were the writers who were paid even more than the lead actors of their films. were reportedly paid Rs 21 lakh per film while Amitabh Bachchan, India’s highest-paid actor earned Rs 20 lakh. Others like Rajesh Khanna (Rs 12 lakh), Shatrughan Sinha (Rs 10 lakh), and Rishi Kapoor (Rs 10 lakh) earned even less.

    The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

     

    Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
    Advertisement

    VIDEO OF THE DAY

    Watch more

    Live tv

    Advertisement

    POPULAR STORIES

    You will be shocked to know how much India’s richest businessman Mukesh Ambani earns in a day, it is Rs...

    You will be shocked to know how much India’s richest businessman Mukesh Ambani earns in a day, it is Rs...

    Travel on Yamuna Expressway to become expensive due to increase in toll charges, now you will have to pay Rs...

    Travel on Yamuna Expressway to become expensive due to increase in toll charges, now you will have to pay Rs...

    Neeraj Chopra's big revelation on Paris Olympics javelin final, says, 'hosh mein...'

    Neeraj Chopra's big revelation on Paris Olympics javelin final, says, 'hosh mein...'

    2 dead as wall of Mahakal temple collapses in Ujjain due to heavy rain, rescue operation underway

    2 dead as wall of Mahakal temple collapses in Ujjain due to heavy rain, rescue operation underway

    Fall of a Colossus: Legacy of Hassan Nasrallah and uncertain future of Hezbollah

    Fall of a Colossus: Legacy of Hassan Nasrallah and uncertain future of Hezbollah

    MORE

    MOST VIEWED

    IIFA 2024 full list of winners: Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji win big, Animal bags best film

    IIFA 2024 full list of winners: Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji win big, Animal bags best film

    Six common nutrition myths you should unfollow right away

    Six common nutrition myths you should unfollow right away

    Solar Eclipse 2024: Dos and dont's to follow during surya grahan on Oct 2

    Solar Eclipse 2024: Dos and dont's to follow during surya grahan on Oct 2

    7 tips to speed up learning and boost memory

    7 tips to speed up learning and boost memory

    Five most expensive things owned by Anil Ambani, Tina Ambani

    Five most expensive things owned by Anil Ambani, Tina Ambani

    MORE

    MOST WATCHED

    MORE

    DNA ORIGNALS

    DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

    DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

    MORE
    Advertisement