Saba Qamar, a popular Pakistani actress known for her powerful performances, once worked in Bollywood opposite Irrfan Khan in the film Hindi Medium. While the film was a big success, Saba had an emotional experience during the shoot that she shared in an old interview, and that video is now going viral again.

In the clip, Saba recalls a moment when she was working with an Indian crew and had to go through extra security checks because of her Pakistani passport. She said she felt humiliated and realised how people from other countries view Pakistan. Holding back tears, she shared how that moment made her feel small and embarrassed, even though she was just doing her job like everyone else.

Saba can be heard saying, "This land of Pakistan, whose slogans we use, Pakistan Zindabad, Pakistan this and that. But when we go out, and the way our check-in is done, I can't tell you. I feel so humiliated. I remember, for my shooting I had gone to Tbilisi, so my crew was with me, who were Indian, they all left but I stayed. My passport stopped me because I'm from Pakistan. They did a thorough investigation of me and even took my interview, and then they let me go. That day I realised, this is our respect, this is the position we have. Where do you stand?"

The video has resurfaced at a time when tensions between India and Pakistan have grown, especially after the tragic Pahalgam terror attack that claimed the lives of around 26 tourists. Amid this atmosphere, many social media users are sharing Saba’s video to reflect on the deep impact politics and global perception can have on ordinary people.

Saba Qamar is one of the most popular and highest-paid actresses in Pakistan. She is best known for her powerful roles in Pakistani television dramas like Dastaan, Uraan, Pani Jaisa Piyar, Thakan, and Baaghi. In addition to TV, she has also acted in several Pakistani films such as Manto, Lahore Se Aagey, Kamli, and Moomal Rano. Saba has appeared in just one Hindi film — Hindi Medium — opposite Irrfan Khan, and her performance in the movie was widely praised by both critics and audiences.