When Rishi Kapoor was furious no 'stars' attended Vinod Khanna's funeral

Rishi Kapoor was upset that no 'star' had attended Vinod Khanna's funeral and said that the same would happen to him

Rishi Kapoor was furious when no 'so-called star' came up at Vinod Khanna's funeral back in 2017. The veteran actor, who passed away today morning, in fact went on to mention during his rant that people will not attend his funeral either and he has to be ready for that. Unfortunately, due to the coronavirus lockdown, such a thing actually happened. Rishi Kapoor's daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni also could not attend his funeral because she was stuck in Delhi.

"Shameful, Not one actor of this generation attended Vinod Khanna's funeral. And that too he has worked with them. Must learn to respect," tweeted Rishi post Vinod Khanna's funeral.

He further went on to pen down, "Why this? Including mine and thereafter. When I die, I must be prepared. None will shoulder me. Very very angry with today's so called stars."

Here are his tweets:

Shameful. Not ONE actor of this generation attended Vinod Khanna's funeral. And that too he has worked with them. Must learn to respect. — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) April 27, 2017

Rishi Kapoor died at 8.45 am after a two-year fight with leukemia (a form of cancer). Aged 67, his funeral took place at Chandanwadi crematorium. Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Rima Jain, Armaan Jain, Aadar Jain, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Randhir Kapoor and Abhishek Bachchan were among the few people at the funeral. Rishi and Neetu Kapoor's daughter Riddhima is on her way to Mumbai from Delhi and will be with her family soon.