When Rekha slammed Jaya Bachchan for not inviting her wedding with Amitabh Bachchan: 'All she wants to do is to dominate people and...'

Rekha, Amitabh Bachchan, and Jaya Bachchan were almost always in the news in the 80s, amid rumours of a love triangle between them. Rekha, on many occasions over the years, has not shied away from constantly expressing her love for Amitabh Bachchan. Many are unaware that it was through Jaya Bachchan that Rekha and Amitabh Bachchan first met. Rekha moved into the same apartment building as Jaya Bachchan, and this led to their closeness. Despite their sisterly bond, Jaya Bachchan failed to invite Rekha to her wedding with Amitabh Bachchan.

Was Rekha invited to Amitabh Bachchan's wedding to Jaya Bachchan?

Yasser Usman in his book Rekha: The Untold Story, revealed that Amitabh Bachchan decided to marry Jaya Bachchan after the success of Zanjeer. However, Rekha, who was close friends with Jaya Bachchan (then Bhaduri), was snubbed from the wedding. According to an excerpt from the book, "On 3 June 1973, their wedding was solemnized. Rekha, however, was not invited, which left her feeling sour. In an interview, Rekha said, ‘There was a time when I looked on Jaya as a sister… I used to think she was genuine, because she often spoke very seriously and gave me lots of loving advice. But now I realize that Jaya is a “general advisor" to every Tom, Dick, and Harry. All she wants to do is to dominate people and that too, for only as long as it suits her'."

The book further mentioned, "Rekha did not stop there. She expressed resentment at not being called for the wedding: ‘In spite of all her affectionate show of friendship and all that, she didn’t even bother to invite me for her marriage – and my house was in the same building'."

Which was the last film of Rekha and Amitabh Bachchan?

Amid incessant rumours of their affair, Rekha and Amitabh Bachchan last starred together in Silsila, which co-starred Jaya Bachchan in the lead role. Silsila was not successful at the box office, but has become a cult classic over the years, especially because it was the last time Amitabh Bachchan and Rekha worked together. After that, they never shared the screen again.

When did Jaya Bachchan and Amitabh Bachchan get married?

Jaya Bachchan married actor Amitabh Bachchan in June 1973. The couple has two children: Shweta Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan, who is also an actor.

