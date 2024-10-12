When Rekha described Amitabh Bachchan as her 'School, University an college' in acting.

Amitabh Bachchan and Rekha have done 11 films together and have given several cult classics like Silsila. However, after this film, they never worked together again. Now, an old interview of the actress is going viral where she talked about how much Big B means to her and shared if she'll work with him again.

In a 2006 interview with Filmfare, Rekha described Amitabh Bachchan as her “school, college and university” in acting, crediting him with much of her own growth as a performer. She shared that he has left a lasting impression on her from the moment she saw his performance in Parwana alongside Yogeeta Bali and said, “Whatever I am as an actor, I owe 100 percent to him. I just soaked in whatever he had to offer just observing him. The irony is that he was totally oblivious of the impact he had on mine or anybody else’s life. Just his presence and spirit contributed to my métier as an actor and as a human being. He’s like my inner conscience which guides me through life and my performances. "

She further added, "My loss is that I didn’t get a chance to share the phenomenal growth of Amitji as an actor. So would you blame me for being thrilled when his producers requested me to dub for Neetu Singh in Yaaraana, Sridevi in Aakhri Raasta, Jayasudha, and the late Soundarya in Sooryavansham?”

She further talked about her hopes of working with Amitabh Bachchan again and said, "When fans write to me and question why we haven’t worked together after Silsila, the only rational answer that I can think of is that the wait to be able to co-star with Amitji is worth it. That everything happens for the right reason at the right time. And I’d attribute that to the better judgment of the directors who believe that they’ve yet to come across something worthy of our calibre. I truly believe that sabr ka phal meetha hota hai (patience’s fruit is sweet). In this case, time is not of the essence. That I know for sure."

Rekha and Amitabh Bachchan's sizzling on-screen chemistry and rumoured romantic relationship off-screen grabbed attention and remains a hot topic to this day. Some of the memorable movies they have worked together in include, Do Anjaane (1976), Alaap (1977), Muqaddar Ka Sikandar (1978), and Mr Natwarlal (1979). They haven't worked together in 43 years, but fans still hope to see them create magic together once again on screen.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.