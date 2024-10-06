'Reputation for being sex maniac...': When Rekha called herself a 'badnaam' actress because...

Rekha's rumoured affair with Amitabh Bachchan often made headlines. It was also reported that she had tied the knot with actor Vinod Mehra. Rekha married businessman Mukesh Aggrwal, who died by suicide a few months after their marriage.

One of the most beautiful actresses to grace the silver screen, Rekha has faced several struggles in her life right from her childhood to her heydays in the Hindi film industry. From her famous rumoured affair with Amitabh Bachchan to her husband Mukesh Aggarwal's suicide, Rekha's personal life has been a part of discussion for several years.

Born as Bhanurekha Ganesan to south Indian actors Gemini Ganesan and Pushpavalli out of wedlock, the actress's father refused to accept her as his daughter. In an interview with Simi Garewal, Rekha said that she believed her father Gemini Ganesan was never even aware of her existence. She also shared that her mother Pushpavalli often spoke about him in her childhood.

Later, when Rekha became a successful actress, her rumoured affair with Amitabh Bachchan often made headlines. Amitabh was already married to Jaya Bachchan then. The three of them even starred together in Yash Chopra's iconic love story Silsila in 1980, in which their real life was mirrored on the screen.

In the 1970s, it was also rumoured that Rekha has married actor Vinod Mehra, but the actress completely denied such reports. It was in 1990 when the actress tied the knot with Delhi-based industrialist Mukesh Aggarwal. But, it was only after a few months that Mukesh died by suicide leaving a note that read, "Don't blame anyone."

In her biography, Rekha: The Untold Story, written by author Yaseer Usman, the actress spoke about her rumoured affairs. She said, "It is sheer fluke that I have never got pregnant so far. I am not just an actress, but I am a 'badnaam' actress with a rotten past and a reputation for being a sex maniac."

Rekha also shared her opinion on pre-marital sex in an interview with a leading magazine in 1970s. "It's very natural. And all those prudes who say that a single woman should have sex only on her suhaag raat are talking bull! Sex goes with love. You can't come close, really close, to a man without making love. And that's the only time when a man and a woman are their most natural self when they are in their birthday suit", she said.

