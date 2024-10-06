Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Indian hockey star slams Air India over broken suitcase, says ‘This is how your staff...'

'Reputation for being sex maniac...': When Rekha called herself a 'badnaam' actress because...

'I'll pay you more than...': Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal takes shot at Kunal Kamra after clash over...

Pensioners alert! THIS new scam can stop your pension, check details and know how to protect yourself

This is world’s largest residential building, accommodates over 20000 residents, it is located in…

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Indian hockey star slams Air India over broken suitcase, says ‘This is how your staff...'

Indian hockey star slams Air India over broken suitcase, says ‘This is how your staff...'

'Reputation for being sex maniac...': When Rekha called herself a 'badnaam' actress because...

'Reputation for being sex maniac...': When Rekha called herself a 'badnaam' actress because...

'I'll pay you more than...': Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal takes shot at Kunal Kamra after clash over...

'I'll pay you more than...': Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal takes shot at Kunal Kamra after clash over...

Butter Vs Margarine: Which one is healthier?

Butter Vs Margarine: Which one is healthier?

From Arshad Warsi to Salman Khan, hosts of Bigg Boss

From Arshad Warsi to Salman Khan, hosts of Bigg Boss

Complete list of past winners of Bigg Boss

Complete list of past winners of Bigg Boss

Crime News: ठगों ने खड़े कर दिए नए बैंक, दे रहे थे धड़ाधड़ नौकरी, इस गलती से पकड़े गए

Crime News: ठगों ने खड़े कर दिए नए बैंक, दे रहे थे धड़ाधड़ नौकरी, इस गलती से पकड़े गए

Ganji Chudail: इस चुड़ैल को मत देखना! नहीं तो होगी जोर की गुदगुदी, घंटों हंसते रह जाएंगे

Ganji Chudail: इस चुड़ैल को मत देखना! नहीं तो होगी जोर की गुदगुदी, घंटों हंसते रह जाएंगे

'Virgin or Not.. मोटी और पतली' बेंगलुरु के ऑटो ड्राइवर ने ऐसा क्या लिखा, जिसके बाद मच गया बवाल, जानें पूरा माजरा

'Virgin or Not.. मोटी और पतली' बेंगलुरु के ऑटो ड्राइवर ने ऐसा क्या लिखा, जिसके बाद मच गया बवाल, जानें पूरा माजरा

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
5 stunning images of space captured by NASA's James Webb telescope

5 stunning images of space captured by NASA's James Webb telescope

Bigg Boss: Top 5 contestants of all seasons of Salman Khan's show

Bigg Boss: Top 5 contestants of all seasons of Salman Khan's show

Bigg Boss 18 contestants list: Shilpa Shirodkar, Vivian Dsena, Rajat Dalal, Eisha Singh, others to join Salman Khan show

Bigg Boss 18 contestants list: Shilpa Shirodkar, Vivian Dsena, Rajat Dalal, Eisha Singh, others to join Salman Khan show

After Hassan Nasrallah's Death, This Cleric Is Now Tipped To Be Hezbollah Leader | Israel | Lebanon

After Hassan Nasrallah's Death, This Cleric Is Now Tipped To Be Hezbollah Leader | Israel | Lebanon

Hashem Safieddine, Cousin Of Hassan Nasrallah To Become Hezbollah's New Chief | Israel-Lebanon War

Hashem Safieddine, Cousin Of Hassan Nasrallah To Become Hezbollah's New Chief | Israel-Lebanon War

Israel Hezbollah War: Nasrallah's Death, A Turning Point for Hezbollah's Future? Experts Explain

Israel Hezbollah War: Nasrallah's Death, A Turning Point for Hezbollah's Future? Experts Explain

'Reputation for being sex maniac...': When Rekha called herself a 'badnaam' actress because...

'Reputation for being sex maniac...': When Rekha called herself a 'badnaam' actress because...

Bigg Boss 18 contestants list: Shilpa Shirodkar, Vivian Dsena, Rajat Dalal, Eisha Singh, others to join Salman Khan show

Bigg Boss 18 contestants list: Shilpa Shirodkar, Vivian Dsena, Rajat Dalal, Eisha Singh, others to join Salman Khan show

Salman Khan’s fees to host Bigg Boss 18 exceeds budget of Baahubali, Jailer, Dunki, Stree 2, Animal; he's charging…

Salman Khan’s fees to host Bigg Boss 18 exceeds budget of Baahubali, Jailer, Dunki, Stree 2, Animal; he's charging…

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

'Reputation for being sex maniac...': When Rekha called herself a 'badnaam' actress because...

Rekha's rumoured affair with Amitabh Bachchan often made headlines. It was also reported that she had tied the knot with actor Vinod Mehra. Rekha married businessman Mukesh Aggrwal, who died by suicide a few months after their marriage.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Oct 06, 2024, 06:04 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

'Reputation for being sex maniac...': When Rekha called herself a 'badnaam' actress because...
Rekha
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

One of the most beautiful actresses to grace the silver screen, Rekha has faced several struggles in her life right from her childhood to her heydays in the Hindi film industry. From her famous rumoured affair with Amitabh Bachchan to her husband Mukesh Aggarwal's suicide, Rekha's personal life has been a part of discussion for several years.

Born as Bhanurekha Ganesan to south Indian actors Gemini Ganesan and Pushpavalli out of wedlock, the actress's father refused to accept her as his daughter. In an interview with Simi Garewal, Rekha said that she believed her father Gemini Ganesan was never even aware of her existence. She also shared that her mother Pushpavalli often spoke about him in her childhood.

Later, when Rekha became a successful actress, her rumoured affair with Amitabh Bachchan often made headlines. Amitabh was already married to Jaya Bachchan then. The three of them even starred together in Yash Chopra's iconic love story Silsila in 1980, in which their real life was mirrored on the screen.

In the 1970s, it was also rumoured that Rekha has married actor Vinod Mehra, but the actress completely denied such reports. It was in 1990 when the actress tied the knot with Delhi-based industrialist Mukesh Aggarwal. But, it was only after a few months that Mukesh died by suicide leaving a note that read, "Don't blame anyone."

In her biography, Rekha: The Untold Story, written by author Yaseer Usman, the actress spoke about her rumoured affairs. She said, "It is sheer fluke that I have never got pregnant so far. I am not just an actress, but I am a 'badnaam' actress with a rotten past and a reputation for being a sex maniac."

Rekha also shared her opinion on pre-marital sex in an interview with a leading magazine in 1970s. "It's very natural. And all those prudes who say that a single woman should have sex only on her suhaag raat are talking bull! Sex goes with love. You can't come close, really close, to a man without making love. And that's the only time when a man and a woman are their most natural self when they are in their birthday suit", she said.

READ | Amitabh Bachchan arranged Anil Ambani's private plane after Aishwarya Rai was injured: 'For two nights, I couldn't...'

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

How Arjun Mantri is Revolutionizing OTT TV Streaming: Launching OTT Service Sports Pages and Real-Time KPI Processing

How Arjun Mantri is Revolutionizing OTT TV Streaming: Launching OTT Service Sports Pages and Real-Time KPI Processing

Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan's 1973 wedding card goes viral feat Harivansh Rai's special note, 'Chopai' from..

Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan's 1973 wedding card goes viral feat Harivansh Rai's special note, 'Chopai' from..

Meet Amitabh Bachchan’s ‘only, best friend’, who has 29 flops, still called a star; earns Rs 12 crore per film, he is…

Meet Amitabh Bachchan’s ‘only, best friend’, who has 29 flops, still called a star; earns Rs 12 crore per film, he is…

'Rs 25 charge per toilet seat..': Himachal Pradesh govt clarifies on sewerage charges

'Rs 25 charge per toilet seat..': Himachal Pradesh govt clarifies on sewerage charges

Gautam Adani falls out of $100 billion club, Mukesh Ambani's net worth drops by Rs...

Gautam Adani falls out of $100 billion club, Mukesh Ambani's net worth drops by Rs...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

5 stunning images of space captured by NASA's James Webb telescope

5 stunning images of space captured by NASA's James Webb telescope

Bigg Boss: Top 5 contestants of all seasons of Salman Khan's show

Bigg Boss: Top 5 contestants of all seasons of Salman Khan's show

Bigg Boss 18 contestants list: Shilpa Shirodkar, Vivian Dsena, Rajat Dalal, Eisha Singh, others to join Salman Khan show

Bigg Boss 18 contestants list: Shilpa Shirodkar, Vivian Dsena, Rajat Dalal, Eisha Singh, others to join Salman Khan show

Pakistan cricketer gets engaged to THIS Indian girl, who is ready to convert to Islam, see viral pics

Pakistan cricketer gets engaged to THIS Indian girl, who is ready to convert to Islam, see viral pics

Five terrifying facts about ocean that will send chills down your spine

Five terrifying facts about ocean that will send chills down your spine

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement