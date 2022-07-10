When Ravi Kishan sent Chunky Panday into his 'pichla janam' on reality show

Photo credit: Instagram: JustSurajjJokes

Chunky Panday revealed his prior life on national television in 2010. On the reality programme Raaz Pichhle Janam Ka, hosted by Ravi Kishan, the actor made an appearance. In order to see a glimpse of his prior life, Chunky underwent past life regression therapy on the show. The actor claimed he could see his "previous life" and that he was slain on a ship in colonial India during the session. The reality programme Raaz Pichhle Janam Ka, which aired on NDTV Imagine for two seasons from 2009 to 2011, claimed to be based on the theories of reincarnation and past-life regression. During their appearances, celebrities received previous life regression therapy from psychologist Trupti Jayin.

A meme page on Instagram recently posted a clip from Chunky's participation on the show online. The website used the film as an illustration of how "fake" Indian reality shows are. In the clip, Ravi discusses the show's premise and explains how it helps viewers confront their concerns by confronting traumas from previous lifetimes. Chunky claimed to have had visions of his "previous life" in British-ruled colonial India, where he was in charge of delivering gold to Goa. He claimed to have seen a British girl as well, whose name he "remembered" to be Rebecca. Chunky said that he perished during an attack on his ship. Many others recalled how they watched the show as kids in the comments section.

The first season of the programme debuted in December 2009, and Payal Rohatgi, Shekhar Suman, Manavendra Singh Gohil, Celina Jaitley, and Monica Bedi were among the famous visitors. In one of the programmes, host Ravi Kishan took part in a session as a guest. Chunky served as the first visitor to the second season, which debuted in October 2010. The 19 episodes that followed included, among others, Mahima Chaudhary and Shakti Kapoor. The programme ended in January 2011.