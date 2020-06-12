Headlines

Bollywood

When Raveena Tandon's casual meeting with Salman Khan ended up with her being cast in debut film

Raveena Tandon revealed that she never intended on becoming an actor

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jun 12, 2020, 06:29 PM IST

Raveena Tandon opened up about bagging her debut film opposite Salman Khan. The actress recalled how she met Salman casually and ended up being cast in movies despite not being keen on acting.

On actress Kiran Joneja's online chat show 'Insider Talk', Raveena spilled that she met Salman Khan in a very casual manner and the next thing she knows, the part-time model was casted for 'Patthar Ke Phool'. “One day I was in one of the studios in Bandra and my friend Bunty, who was a filmmaker I knew him because I had done a few advertisements with him, asked if I was in Bandra. I said yes. To that he said, ‘come outside, Salman (Khan) and I are passing by, just say hi to us’,” recalled the actress of her first meeting with the superstar.

She also happened to mention that Salman was looking to cast an actress for late GP Sippy's film ('Patthar Ke Phool'). Raveena spilled that her friends were excited to see her paired opposite Salman and encouraged her to take up the role.

Tandon also remembered how people told her that she should pursue acting while she was interning for Prahlad Kakkar behind the camera. She also spilled that Kakkar used her as a replacement model many times. On the work front, Raveena will next be seen in Prashant Neel's 'KGF: Chapter 2' opposite Yash and Sanjay Dutt.

