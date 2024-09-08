Twitter
Meet Indian genius who established 10 famous brands, built Rs 10000 crore company, not from IIT, IIM, runs iconic...

Danish Sood talks about Call Me Bae, Naam Nishan Namak, challenges of being outsider: 'We don't get...' | Exclusive

Haryana Assembly Polls: AAP MP Raghav Chadha gives big update on AAP-Congress alliance, says, 'both parties trying to..'

Aryna Sabalenka beats Jessica Pegula to win maiden US Open women's title, takes home record prize money

First suspected case of Mpox reported in India, patient put under isolation, stable condition

When Ranveer Singh wished to have a baby girl 'as cute as' Deepika Padukone: 'Ek aisi de de mujhe, meri life...'

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone became parents to their first child, a baby girl on September 8.

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Sep 08, 2024, 04:39 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

When Ranveer Singh wished to have a baby girl 'as cute as' Deepika Padukone: 'Ek aisi de de mujhe, meri life...'
Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone
Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone have become parents to a baby girl on September 8. The couple welcomed their first child on Sunday in Mumbai. Taking to their Instagram, the actors shared a special joint post with no caption and a note that read, "Welcome Baby Girl! 8.9.2024 Deepika & Ranveer." Their post quickly went viral on social media and was filled with congratulatory messages from Bollywood celebrities and their fans.

As the power couple have welcomed their daughter, an old video of Ranveer has resurfaced on the internet, in which he is seen wishing for a baby girl 'as cute as' Deepika. In 2021, Ranveer hosted the television game show The Big Picture on Colors TV. While interacting with one of the contestants, the Gully Boy actor said, "Jaisa ki aap log jante hai meri shaadi ho gai hai aur ab 2-3 saal me bacche bhi honge. Bhaisaab, aapki bhabhi itni cute baby thi na. Aap uski baby photos dekho, main toh roz kehta hoon ek aisi de de mujhe, bus meri life set ho jaaye (As you guys know I am married and may have kids in next two or three years. Bro, your sister-in-law [Deepika] was such a cute baby. I see her baby photos every day and tell her, give me one baby like this one, my life will be set)."

The couple had tied the knot in November 2018 at a private and intimate ceremony in Italy's Lake Como. Their heartwarming wedding video was shared for the first time five years later on Koffee With Karan in October 2023. They announced their pregnancy in February 2024 and shared stunning photos from their maternity photoshoot earlier this week. On Friday, Deepika and Ranveer, along with their families, had also visited Siddhivinayak Temple to seek blessings for their child.

After the birth of their baby girl, Deepika and Ranveer will be seen together in Singham Again. Also starring Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tiger Shroff, Arjun Kapoor, and Jackie Shroff in the leading roles, Singham Again is slated to release on the occasion of Diwali 2024.

