Throwback Thursday: When Ranbir Kapoor said he would take these 3 actors on his bachelor trip

Headlines

Haryana violence: Suspension of mobile internet, SMS services in Nuh, Palwal extended

Shimla: 15 year old boy stripped, thrashed, paraded in market, 5 arrested

Exclusive | Ileana D’Cruz is married: Her husband's name, marriage date revealed; here's who the mystery man is

Ileana D'Cruz blessed with a baby boy, shares photo of Koa Phoenix Dolan with heartfelt note: 'No words could explain'

What is ABC juice? Know how it helps kick start your day

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Shimla: 15 year old boy stripped, thrashed, paraded in market, 5 arrested

Exclusive | Ileana D’Cruz is married: Her husband's name, marriage date revealed; here's who the mystery man is

Tremors In Delhi-NCR After 5.8 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Afghanistan

Check out this Lahori kadhai chicken recipe

IAS, IPS officers who married to fellow Civil Servants

India's highest-paid film directors

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

From Manisha Rani to Abhishek Malhan, these are most googled contestants of Bigg Boss OTT 2

In Pics: Marketa Vondrousova defeats Ons Jabeur to win maiden grand slam title

This 90s' Bollywood siren's nude shoot was once national issue, her career ended in a drug racket, later became a sadhvi

Tremors In Delhi-NCR After 5.8 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Afghanistan

Kangana Ranaut's first look from Chandramukhi 2 out, Archies look, BTS Suga's concert | E Wrap, Aug 05

Pakistan’s ex-PM Imran Khan arrested after conviction in Toshakhana case, barred from politics for 5 years

Exclusive | Ileana D’Cruz is married: Her husband's name, marriage date revealed; here's who the mystery man is

Ileana D'Cruz blessed with a baby boy, shares photo of Koa Phoenix Dolan with heartfelt note: 'No words could explain'

Abhishek Malhan calls Sidharth Shukla, Gautam Gulati his favourite Bigg Boss winners, latter replies: 'Kill it with...'

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Throwback Thursday: When Ranbir Kapoor said he would take these 3 actors on his bachelor trip

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are rumoured to get married in mid-April. In 2016, Ranbir named three actors he would want on his bachelor trip.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Apr 07, 2022, 04:24 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's wedding is rumoured to take place in mid-April. Two of the most talented actors in the Hindi film industry are finally tying the knot together after four years of their relationship. Amid their wedding rumours, there are reports that the 'Sanju' actor will throw a grand bachelor party for his close buddies.

But, it was in November 2016 even before Ranbir and Alia got into their relationship, the 'Shamshera' actor had named three Bollywood superstars he would like to take on his bachelor trip. It was during the fifth season of Karan Johar's popular talk show 'Koffee With Karan' when Ranbir and Ranveer Singh were seated on the couch when the 'Tamasha' actor dished out these details.

When filmmaker Karan had asked Ranbir to name three actors he would take on his bachelor trip, the latter had quickly answered, "Shah Rukh Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Aditya Roy Kapur". His answer seemed to have upset the 'Bajirao Mastani' actor as he wittingly said, "I'm not invited. Never coming back on this show. Not with you for sure."

As per a report in India Today.in, it appears that Kapoor's 'Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani' co-star Aditya, whom he had named six years earlier, would surely be on the guest lists of the former's grand bachelor party. He would be joined by the filmmaker Ayan Mukerji, who helmed the 2013 romantic drama and has directed Ranbir-Alia in the upcoming fantasy adventure 'Brahmastra'. 

READ | Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt wedding: Actor's bachelor party guest list REVEALED?

Arjun Kapoor too is on the guest list at Ranbir's bachelor party which the 'Bombay Velvet' actor is planning at his own place as per the reports. "It will be attended by his close buddies from the world of showbiz and his childhood friends. This is Ranbir's way of throwing an impromptu bachelor's party", the source was quoted telling the news portal.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Apple iPhone 15 launch date leaked, here’s when Apple is launching new flagships

Hariyali Teej 2023 date, time: Significance, rituals of the auspicious festival

Ronit Roy says he doesn't 'have time to deal with idiots' on his scenes being cut from films: 'You as a maker should...'

Ambanis vs Tata: Checkout a list of similar brands competing with each other in different sectors

Highest grossing R-rated film ever earned $1 billion; it's not Fifty Shades of Grey, Deadpool, It, Matrix, Oppenheimer

MORE

MOST VIEWED

From Manisha Rani to Abhishek Malhan, these are most googled contestants of Bigg Boss OTT 2

In Pics: Marketa Vondrousova defeats Ons Jabeur to win maiden grand slam title

This 90s' Bollywood siren's nude shoot was once national issue, her career ended in a drug racket, later became a sadhvi

Tamannaah Bhatia, Kriti Sanon, Taapsee Pannu set fashion goals at Kanika Dhillon-Himanshu Sharma's housewarming party

Sonnalli Seygall stuns in pink bridal saree, Pyaar Ka Punchnama co-stars Kartik Aaryan, Sunny Singh attend wedding

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE