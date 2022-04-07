Throwback Thursday: When Ranbir Kapoor said he would take these 3 actors on his bachelor trip

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are rumoured to get married in mid-April. In 2016, Ranbir named three actors he would want on his bachelor trip.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's wedding is rumoured to take place in mid-April. Two of the most talented actors in the Hindi film industry are finally tying the knot together after four years of their relationship. Amid their wedding rumours, there are reports that the 'Sanju' actor will throw a grand bachelor party for his close buddies.

But, it was in November 2016 even before Ranbir and Alia got into their relationship, the 'Shamshera' actor had named three Bollywood superstars he would like to take on his bachelor trip. It was during the fifth season of Karan Johar's popular talk show 'Koffee With Karan' when Ranbir and Ranveer Singh were seated on the couch when the 'Tamasha' actor dished out these details.

When filmmaker Karan had asked Ranbir to name three actors he would take on his bachelor trip, the latter had quickly answered, "Shah Rukh Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Aditya Roy Kapur". His answer seemed to have upset the 'Bajirao Mastani' actor as he wittingly said, "I'm not invited. Never coming back on this show. Not with you for sure."

As per a report in India Today.in, it appears that Kapoor's 'Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani' co-star Aditya, whom he had named six years earlier, would surely be on the guest lists of the former's grand bachelor party. He would be joined by the filmmaker Ayan Mukerji, who helmed the 2013 romantic drama and has directed Ranbir-Alia in the upcoming fantasy adventure 'Brahmastra'.



Arjun Kapoor too is on the guest list at Ranbir's bachelor party which the 'Bombay Velvet' actor is planning at his own place as per the reports. "It will be attended by his close buddies from the world of showbiz and his childhood friends. This is Ranbir's way of throwing an impromptu bachelor's party", the source was quoted telling the news portal.