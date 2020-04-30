When Ranbir Kapoor paid tribute to father Rishi Kapoor's 'Chandni'

Ranbir Kapoor is a self-confessed huge fan of father Rishi Kapoor. The actor had once gone on to recreate Rishi's 'Chandni' scene, rather song, 'Tere Mere Honthon Pe'. While Ranbir had stepped into Rishi Kapoor's shoes, Anushka Sharma turned Sridevi for the scene in the movie 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil'.

From the first looks' unveiling, Ranbir Kapoor and Anushka Sharma nailed the outfits. Ranbir dressed up like Rishi Kapoor and Anushka Sharma wore the yellow saree like Sridevi in the song. When the movie released and the whole scene was unveiled, it was clearly a tribute to the veteran actor. Ranbir even went ahead and placed a flower in Anushka's hair in the recreation of the song.

Rishi Kapoor was fond of the video after it released. "Well that's my sons take off on me in ADHM. Soon I shall do a take off on him. Inch pinch!," he had tweeted after seeing the video.

Rishi passed away in Mumbai early this morning. The veteran actor, aged 67, was fighting a battle with leukemia (a form of cancer) since two years. Ranbir Kapoor attended Rishi Kapoor's funeral at Chandanwadi crematorium and was seen praying in silence.