When Ranbir Kapoor insulted Katrina Kaif during Jagga Jasoos promotions

Credit: Movie Talkies/ YouTube

Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif, who are now happily married to Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal respectively, were one of the most popular celebrity couples once upon a time and used to make headlines every day.

Later, Katrina and Ranbir decided to part ways for unknown reasons. A throwback video of Katrina and Ranbir from Jugga Jasoos promotions is now going viral on social media. In the clip, Ranbir can be seen insulting Katrina by saying that every film of hers is a hit- even if she touches a film, it becomes a super hit. He also mentioned that Katrina keeps on telling him that she gave him two superhits, his films are because Katrina was in them. He also said that Katrina is the star of the decade, however, she has never thanked me as I helped her in songs like Sheila Ki Jawani.

When Katrina tries to say something, he says ‘chal chal bhaut tareef hogyi abb’. To which Katrina replied, “peeke aaya hai kya?”

While speaking to DNA in 2019, Katrina had confessed that she and Ranbir are now friends. She told us, “I’m not trying to be Ms Goody Two Shoes. I’m not some extra-terrestrial being. I do go through my own share of pain and angst. But I see no point in holding a grudge. Whoever it is (no names taken), I don’t see the point of holding on to anything unpleasant from the past. I would rather let bygones be bygones. I don’t think anyone is out there to hurt me. People are trying to do the best for you. But, sometimes, in trying to do the best for you, you get hurt. Too bad. However, I would rather have a friend than an enemy.

“Believe me, I would genuinely prefer having a friend than an enemy. I like to laugh, I like talking to people. I like hanging out with people. Under the circumstances, I see no point in staying aloof. I believe in making friends,” she concluded.

The ex-couple is now happy married. Katrina and Vicky tied the knot last year in December, while Alia and Rabir got married this year in April. Alia and Ranbir recently announced their pregnancy.