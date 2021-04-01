'There's a limit to it': When Ranbir Kapoor got angry at Anushka Sharma for slapping him in front of the crew

Anushka Sharma has been making headlines for returning to work in less than three months of her delivering her first child with cricketer husband Virat Kohli, Vamika. Pictures of Anushka leaving her vanity van surfaced on social media on Thursday and went viral within minutes, leaving fans in awe of her fitness and post-pregnancy glow.

Soon after that, an old video of Anushka from the time when she was 23 and had different plans about her work life and her marriage, started doing the rounds on social media.

And more recently, a throwback video clip of the actress's co-star in Karan Johar's directorial, 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil', Ranbir Kapoor and her indulging in a fight, well sort of, has resurfaced on the internet and is going viral.

If you have seen the film, you might be able to recall the scene between Ranbir Kapoor (Ayan) and Anushka Sharma (Alizeh) when Ayan's girlfriend Lisa Haydon and Alizeh's boyfriend Imran Abbas are caught making out in the toilet. In the scene, Ayan is seen crying his heart out over Lisa's infidelity and instead of consoling Ayan, Alizeh slaps him hard to stop him from overreacting.

But not many know that Anushka had whacked Ranbir several times before giving the right take. And that left the latter upset and fuming on the sets despite the two actors sharing a great bond of friendship. In the BTS video shared by the makers of Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, Anushka and Ranbir can be seen indulging in an argument of sorts where Ranbir tells Anushka, "There's a limit to it." He also adds, "It's not a joke."

An annoyed Anushka is seen asking Ranbir rhetorically if she did it on purpose! Ranbir then reiterates that he had asked her not to slap him hard. The two get into an argument and after a heated conversation, Anushka asks Ranbir if he was really upset and the latter replies in the affirmative. Then, Anushka is seen apologising to Ranbir and putting an end to the argument.

"She whacked me once, she whacked me twice. Because she is a very organic actor you know. She is someone who is really in the moment and she wants to give a very true performance. So she whacked me again," Ranbir is heard saying in the video.

Watch the video here:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ranbir Kapoor will be next seen in 'Brahmastra' opposite girlfriend Alia Bhatt.