Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBollywood

When Ram Gopal Varma irked Boney Kapoor for commenting on Sridevi's 'thundering thighs'

If you think that RGV didn't make any controversy before licking Ashu Reddy's toes, here's a throwback story where the director comments on Sridevi.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Dec 10, 2022, 08:37 AM IST

When Ram Gopal Varma irked Boney Kapoor for commenting on Sridevi's 'thundering thighs'
Ram Gopal Varma- Sridevi

Director Ram Gopal Varma is prone to controversies. The Dangerous director is known for putting out his unfiltered and frank' thoughts. However, his outspoken attitude landed him in trouble. RGV has irked a few Bollywood personalities with his thoughts, and it led to a major showdown, either on Twitter or in the media. 

RGV is a big Sridevi fan. Time and again he proved his affection for the late actress, and has been quite vocal about it. He even mentioned how smitten he is with the beautiful persona of the English Vinglish star. However, there was a time when his devotion to Sridevi irked the latter's husband, producer Boney Kapoor. 

A few years back, RGV mentioned that Sridevi gained stardom due to her beauty, and he mentioned her 'thundering thighs' behind the success. He tweeted, "I respect Srideviji for her thighs, her smile, her acting talent, her sensitivity, her persona and above all I respect her for her love for Boney." In another tweet, he justified his take by comparing the success barometer of Sridevi and Smita Patil. He tweeted, "If only acting talent is a measure for stardom why wasn't Smita Patil bigger than Srideviji. The thunder thighs made the difference." 

READ: Who is Ashu Reddy? Sexy Instagram star licked by Ram Gopal Varma was Bigg Boss Telugu contestant

RGV was slammed over his insensitive remark, and even Boney Kapoor reacted strongly against RGV's tweets. Later, Varma clarified that his remark about Sridevi's physicality was based on a critic review of Himmatwala. He wrote, "My advice to Boneyji is to read my full article on (my biography) 'Guns and Thighs' before spewing venom on me."

Here are the tweets

RGV-tweets

Recently, On December 6, RGV posted a pic on Twitter in which he could be seen kissing the feet of actress Ashu Reddy. The tweet read "Where is the DANGEROUS mark in ASHU REDDY. Full video in 30 mints at 9.30 pm." Ram Gopal Varma then posted the full video where he was being interviewed by the actress for his upcoming directional Dangerous. 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
In Pics: Malaika Arora makes internet sweat with her sizzling photos in deep-neck dress
Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi death: Know more about Kasautii Zindagii Kay actor who passed away while working out at gym
India-bound 2023 Kia Seltos facelift unveiled, gets fresh design and more power
Rashmika Mandanna, Kriti Sanon, Sonal Chauhan: Top 7 pan-India actresses
Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi, Raju Srivastava, Puneeth Rajkumar: Celebrities who collapsed while working out at gym
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 539 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for December 10
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.