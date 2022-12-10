When Ram Gopal Varma irked Boney Kapoor for commenting on Sridevi's 'thundering thighs'

Ram Gopal Varma- Sridevi

Director Ram Gopal Varma is prone to controversies. The Dangerous director is known for putting out his unfiltered and frank' thoughts. However, his outspoken attitude landed him in trouble. RGV has irked a few Bollywood personalities with his thoughts, and it led to a major showdown, either on Twitter or in the media.

RGV is a big Sridevi fan. Time and again he proved his affection for the late actress, and has been quite vocal about it. He even mentioned how smitten he is with the beautiful persona of the English Vinglish star. However, there was a time when his devotion to Sridevi irked the latter's husband, producer Boney Kapoor.

A few years back, RGV mentioned that Sridevi gained stardom due to her beauty, and he mentioned her 'thundering thighs' behind the success. He tweeted, "I respect Srideviji for her thighs, her smile, her acting talent, her sensitivity, her persona and above all I respect her for her love for Boney." In another tweet, he justified his take by comparing the success barometer of Sridevi and Smita Patil. He tweeted, "If only acting talent is a measure for stardom why wasn't Smita Patil bigger than Srideviji. The thunder thighs made the difference."

RGV was slammed over his insensitive remark, and even Boney Kapoor reacted strongly against RGV's tweets. Later, Varma clarified that his remark about Sridevi's physicality was based on a critic review of Himmatwala. He wrote, "My advice to Boneyji is to read my full article on (my biography) 'Guns and Thighs' before spewing venom on me."

Here are the tweets

Recently, On December 6, RGV posted a pic on Twitter in which he could be seen kissing the feet of actress Ashu Reddy. The tweet read "Where is the DANGEROUS mark in ASHU REDDY. Full video in 30 mints at 9.30 pm." Ram Gopal Varma then posted the full video where he was being interviewed by the actress for his upcoming directional Dangerous.