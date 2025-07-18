When Rajesh Khanna spoke about his separation from Dimple Kapadia after only 9 years of marriage: 'Abhi tak divorce nahi diya, woh...'

Despite living separately after only 9 years of their marriage, Rajesh Khanna and Dimple Kapadia never got divorced. In a rare 1990 interview, Rajesh Khanna once revealed why the couple never took the step of ever legally separating.

Rajesh Khanna and Dimple Kapadia's marriage has been one of the most talked-about subjects in Bollywood for years. Rajesh Khanna was 30 at the time he married Dimple Kapadia, who was 16 years old, in March 1973, just before her debut film Bobby was released in September that year. Rajesh Khanna was a superstar at the time, and Dimple Kapadia was only a newcomer. The whirlwind romance between the two, despite the huge age gap, made headlines in all the leading publications at the time. Soon, Rajesh Khanna and Dimple Kapadia welcomed two daughters, Twinkle Khanna and Rinke Khanna. But, despite having what looked like a fairy tale union, Rajesh Khanna and Dimple Kapadia faced troubles just a few years after their marriage. The couple separated in 1982, but never divorced.

Why did Rajesh Khanna and Dimple Kapadia never get divorced?

Despite living separately after only 9 years of their marriage, Rajesh Khanna and Dimple Kapadia never got divorced. In a rare 1990 interview, Rajesh Khanna once revealed why the couple never took the step of ever legally separating. When asked if he and Dimple Kapadia could ever get back together, he replied, "Doobara matlab? Pehle kahan alag the? Yeh hai ki alag-alag rehte hai kyunki abhi tak divorce nahi diya hai na usne, woh deti hee nahi hai. Yeh to woh jaane kis liye nahi deti hai, pata nahi kis liye..."

(Translation: Come back together as in? We are not divorced; yes, we don’t live together, but she is not willing to divorce me. Only she knows why. I don’t know the reason.)

Rajesh Khanna further added, "Jab woh ayegi yahan Vancouver mein tab unse yeh poochiyega. Woh apko sahi jawab degi. Main to itna hi keh sakta hoon ki nahi diya hai divorce, toh nahi diya. Unki marzi hai. Aur ab kya hai, baat toh dilon ki hai."

(Translation: When she comes to Vancouver, you must ask her. She’ll give you the right answer. All I can say is, she hasn’t given a divorce, and that’s her decision. Ultimately, it’s a matter of the heart.)

Did Rajesh Khanna and Dimple Kapadia ever work in a film together?

Rajesh Khanna and Dimple Kapadia remained married to each other until the former died in 2012. They acted together in only one film, Jai Shiv Shanker (1990), which never got released.

Where are Rajesh Khanna and Dimple Kapadia's children now?

In their nine years of marriage, Rajesh Khanna and Dimple Kapadia had two daughters. Their eldest daughter, Twinkle Khanna, is an interior decorator and a former actress. She is married to Akshay Kumar. Rajesh Khanna's younger daughter, Rinke Khanna, also a former actress, now lives in London and is married to investment banker Samir Saran.

