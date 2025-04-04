Manoj Kumar was an icon for generations, he also played a key role in shaping Prem Chopra’s career.

Veteran actor Manoj Kumar passed away in Mumbai today at the age of 87. He was known for his patriotic films and deep reflections on nationalism. One of the most respected filmmakers of his time, he delivered both critically acclaimed and commercially successful films.

He was an icon for generations and also played a key role in shaping Prem Chopra’s career. In an interview, Prem Chopra shared how Manoj Kumar’s support significantly impacted his journey, especially when Rajesh Khanna backed out of a project.

Prem Chopra got his big break with Manoj Kumar’s Shaheed (1965), where he played Bhagat Singh’s brother, Sukhdev. While speaking to Filmfare, he shared that Rajesh Khanna was originally chosen for the role, but since the character had grey shades, producers felt it might affect his image as a hero. As a result, Rajesh had to step back, and Manoj Kumar offered the role to Prem. Shaheed became a hit, marking the start of his successful career.

He said, “Rajesh Khanna was to play Sukhdev in Bhagat Singh. But this character had grey shades. So the panel of producers, who wanted to sign him as a hero, told him the negative image wouldn’t work. Rajesh had to back out. Manoj then approached me. Shaheed was a hit. And there was no looking back.”

He added, “Manoj contributed heavily to my career. I did many films with him beginning from Dr Vidya (director Mohan Sehgal), Shahid, Upkar, Yaadgaar, Purab Aur Paschim and Kranti and Sohanlal Kanwar’s Sanyasi and Be-Imaan.”

Prem Chopra had a remarkable career, acting in 380 films over more than 60 years.

Manoj Kumar was admitted to the hospital on February 21, 2025, after his condition worsened. Born Harikrishan Goswami on July 24, 1937, in Amritsar, Punjab, Manoj Kumar carved a niche for himself in Hindi cinema. His iconic roles in films like Shaheed, Upkar, and Rang De Basanti resonated deeply with the patriotic sentiments of the Indian public. Throughout his career, Kumar became known for both his acting and direction in films that focused on national pride and the spirit of unity.

Kumar's contributions to Indian cinema earned him several prestigious accolades, including a National Film Award and seven Filmfare Awards in different categories. In recognition of his immense contribution to Indian arts, the Government of India awarded him the Padma Shri in 1992. His legacy was further solidified when he was honored with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award in 2015, the highest recognition in Indian cinema. The news of his passing has sent shockwaves through the film industry, with many expressing their grief and honoring his legacy.

