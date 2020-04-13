'When people think I'm thinking about Leonardo Di Caprio but I'm dreaming of...': Sara Ali Khan shares gorgeous photo

It was Easter on April 12, 2020, and the world celebrated it in their homes due to lockdown in most of the countries due to coronavirus outbreak. Many took to their social media pages and shared glimpses of their Easter celebrations with family at their respective homes. Sara Ali Khan, on the other hand, wished 'Happy Easter' by sharing a gorgeous photo of herself with a caption wherein she wrote about thinking of chocolate bunnies and Easter eggs.

Sara took to her Instagram page and posted a photo in which she is seen wearing an off-shoulder black dull sleeved sweater. She completed her look by styling her hair in beach wavy curls and red lipstick. Sara captioned the photo stating, "When people think I’m thinking about @leonardodicaprio but I’m dreaming of chocolate bunnies and Easter eggs... Happy Easter".

Sara has been vocal about her physical transformation before making her much-awaited Bollywood debut. The actor had spoken about it during an earlier interaction with Vogue India. She had said, "For me, it all started in New York. I weighed 96kg and had a year to go before I graduated. The transition from pizza to salad and from lethargy to cardio is how I kickstarted my fitness journey. I simply started eating healthy and began working out when in New York. There were so many different types of classes in that city, from functional training to boxing to cycling. But because I was so overweight at the start, [my routine] was more about cardio-heavy workouts like walking, cycling and hitting the treadmill—so that I could lose the weight before entering the intermediate forms of exercise."