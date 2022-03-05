When Shah Rukh Khan opened up about his success mantra - Watch

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan needs no introduction, he is the king of the Indian film industry. He is one of the most successful actors that we have in the country. He entered the film industry with no contacts, the actor himself emerged as the most successful star.

Shah Rukh often talks about success and gives tips to others. In one of the videos shared by his fan pages, the actor can be heard talking about success. He says, “Aaram har**m hai, agar aapko successful banna hai, aapko kamyaab banna hai toh ye do-chaar cheeze hai jo aapko nahi krni hai. Ek toh khaana mat khaaiyega please. khaane khaane me pareshaan ho jaao sona hau, aaram krna hai.”

He added, “you have to be.. aur ye sbb me sch bolrha hu. Ye jo healthy living, good living, ye sbb aapko tyaagna pdega. There is no such thing as healthy living.” The actor mentioned, “You cannot be restful and at peace, if you want to be successful.”

SRK and Gauri married in 1991 before his debut film ‘Deewana’ had released. Many are not aware that filmmaker F C Mehra wanted Shah Rukh to postpone his wedding until their film Chamatkar released so that the film could cash in on Shah Rukh's charm, however, SRK preferred quitting the film then not get married.

He told a magazine in a 1992 article, “My wife comes first. And I can tell you this much that if ever I am asked to make a choice between my career and Gauri, I’ll leave films…I mean I would go insane but for her. She’s the only thing I have…I love her body. I am hooked to her.”

Now, years later, Shah Rukh and Gauri are the king and queen of the film industry. They are also parents to three perfect kids, sons Aryan and AbRam and daughter Suhana. On the work front, Shah Rukh was last seen in Aanand L. Rai's Zero opposite Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma and is yet to announce his next project.