'When Nick Jonas enters room in India': Priyanka Chopra shares video of people screaming 'Jiju' while watching 'Jumanji'

Headlines

DNA Explainer: What is Global South, a term often used by PM Modi and other world leaders?

Who is Aasif Sheikh? Nepal's first player to slam fifty against India in ODIs

Wordle 808 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for September 5

'Celebrate culture, diversity of India in schools': PM Modi to National Teachers' Award winners

Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge to discuss Parliament's Special Session plan with INDIA MPs on Tuesday

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Aditya L1 Mission: Why no scientists were allowed to wear perfume? The real reason will stun you

DNA Explainer: What is Global South, a term often used by PM Modi and other world leaders?

Who is Aasif Sheikh? Nepal's first player to slam fifty against India in ODIs

6 popular actors who barely completed school 

7 Benefits of neem leaves for skin

Benefits of Vitamin C serum for skin

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Inside photos from Kareena Kapoor's house party with Karan Johar, Malaika Arora, Natasha Poonawalla, Amrita go viral

Meet Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestant Elvish Yadav, 25-year-old YouTuber who owns Rs 1.5 crore sportscar, multiple houses

Ananya Panday is Suhana Khan’s ‘dreamy girl’ in yellow floral dress, netizens call her ‘sunshine’

Aditya L1 Mission: Why no scientists were allowed to wear perfume? The real reason will stun you

Chandrayaan 3 Update: Vikram lander hops on the Moon and lands safely once again

Jawan advance booking to break all records? Over 6 lakh tickets already sold for Shah Rukh Khan's film

Vicky Kaushal reveals father Sham Kaushal cried in front of him after being humiliated on set: 'My mom would...'

Sunny Deol's son Rajveer says his father hated that he wanted to become actor, reveals why

Can Jawan do in south what Baahubali, KGF did in north? Trade experts say SRK can give Bollywood's 'first pan India hit'

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

'When Nick Jonas enters room in India': Priyanka Chopra shares video of people screaming 'Jiju' while watching 'Jumanji'

Priyanka Chopra Jonas took to her Twitter page and shared a video of Nick Jonas' entry in 'Jumanji: The Next Level' while watching the movie in Delhi.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 16, 2019, 03:13 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The sequel to Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle titled Jumanji: The Next Level released on Friday and is creating a storm at the box office globally. The film stars Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart, Jack Black, Karen Gillan, Nick Jonas, Alex Wolff, Morgan Turner, Ser'Darius Blain and Madison Iseman in lead roles. While Awkwafina, Danny Glover and Danny DeVito are the new additions to the sequel. In the film, Nick plays the role of Jefferson McDonough aka Seaplane.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who is currently in Delhi decided to catch up with the screening of Jumanji: The Next Level. The actor took to her Twitter page and shared a video in which people can be heard shouting 'Nick Jiju' as soon as the actor-singer made an entry in the movie. PeeCee tweeted, "When @nickjonas enters a room in India... #NationalJiju Thank you for all the love".

Check it out below:

Earlier while talking about being a part of Jumanji again, Nick told Entertainment Weekly, "Coming back for Jumanji this time around was an exhilarating experience because at first, I didn’t know if they wanted me back."

He also said, "So when I got the call from our director, Jake Kasdan, [and he said] he wanted to have dinner and discuss the role and what happens with Seaplane, I was so happy."

Nick went on to share, "I love horses, always have. I got to spend a lot of time with this horse in this film. I was riding the horse bareback, which was kind of interesting. I’ve ridden on a saddle quite a bit, but it’s a whole other challenge without that saddle there, so that took a little while to get comfortable. I actually did end up [with] one of the stunts we did, sort of hurting my groin a little bit. But it’s all good."

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

What was Nita Ambani's job before marrying Mukesh Ambani? Ambani bahu’s salary at old job was…

Happy Kajari Teej 2023: Wishes, WhatsApp messages and quotes to share

India's highest paid actor made more for one film than 83's total collection; it's not SRK, Salman, NTR, Prabhas, Vijay

Ameesha Patel claims Anil Sharma wanted Govinda as Tara Singh, Mamta Kulkarni as Sakina in Gadar: 'I have his chats'

Former Pakistan PM subtly criticizes Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli while praising Shaheen Afridi; tweet viral

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Inside photos from Kareena Kapoor's house party with Karan Johar, Malaika Arora, Natasha Poonawalla, Amrita go viral

Meet Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestant Elvish Yadav, 25-year-old YouTuber who owns Rs 1.5 crore sportscar, multiple houses

Ananya Panday is Suhana Khan’s ‘dreamy girl’ in yellow floral dress, netizens call her ‘sunshine’

Alia Bhatt looks mesmerising in black saree as she shares photos from Mission Start Ab launch event in Delhi

In pics: Kriti Sanon seeks blessings at Siddhivinayak Temple with family after winning National Award for Mimi

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE