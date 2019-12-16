'When Nick Jonas enters room in India': Priyanka Chopra shares video of people screaming 'Jiju' while watching 'Jumanji'

Priyanka Chopra Jonas took to her Twitter page and shared a video of Nick Jonas' entry in 'Jumanji: The Next Level' while watching the movie in Delhi.

The sequel to Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle titled Jumanji: The Next Level released on Friday and is creating a storm at the box office globally. The film stars Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart, Jack Black, Karen Gillan, Nick Jonas, Alex Wolff, Morgan Turner, Ser'Darius Blain and Madison Iseman in lead roles. While Awkwafina, Danny Glover and Danny DeVito are the new additions to the sequel. In the film, Nick plays the role of Jefferson McDonough aka Seaplane.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who is currently in Delhi decided to catch up with the screening of Jumanji: The Next Level. The actor took to her Twitter page and shared a video in which people can be heard shouting 'Nick Jiju' as soon as the actor-singer made an entry in the movie. PeeCee tweeted, "When @nickjonas enters a room in India... #NationalJiju Thank you for all the love".

Earlier while talking about being a part of Jumanji again, Nick told Entertainment Weekly, "Coming back for Jumanji this time around was an exhilarating experience because at first, I didn’t know if they wanted me back."

He also said, "So when I got the call from our director, Jake Kasdan, [and he said] he wanted to have dinner and discuss the role and what happens with Seaplane, I was so happy."

Nick went on to share, "I love horses, always have. I got to spend a lot of time with this horse in this film. I was riding the horse bareback, which was kind of interesting. I’ve ridden on a saddle quite a bit, but it’s a whole other challenge without that saddle there, so that took a little while to get comfortable. I actually did end up [with] one of the stunts we did, sort of hurting my groin a little bit. But it’s all good."