When Neetu Kapoor joked Rishi Kapoor could not impress any girl except her

Neetu Kapoor and Rishi Kapoor's love story is undoubtedly one of the most adorable ones Bollywood has witnessed. Now a video of her teasing the late actor that he cannot have an affair with or romance anyone, has been making rounds of the internet.

In the video, Neetu calls Rishi Kapoor a brat. "He's such a brat. He cannot be romantic or have an affair. No, there's no chance. Even when the girl will be like hey what's up, he'll flinch. She'll run away," said Neetu, while Rishi only kept smiling while listening to her.

Here, take a look at the video:

Another video of Neetu Kapoor confessing her love for Rishi Kapoor had been going viral on the internet. While the couple had appeared on 'The Kapil Sharma Show', she said that everyday she found a reason to give up on Rishi Kapoor, but never left him because of all the good qualities he has.

Neetu and Rishi Kapoor tied the knot in 1980s and had been one of the strongest couples in Bollywood. Neetu stood by Rishi Kapoor while he was receiving his treatment for cancer in US. Rishi was still receiving treatement for leukemia in Mumbai and he passed away on the morning of April 30, 2020, after complications due to the same. His last rites took place in the afternoon, and earlier today, an image of Neetu and Ranbir Kapoor remembering Rishi Kapoor with a photo of him, has been going viral.