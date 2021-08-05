'Lost jobs because I didn’t do certain things': When Nargis Fakhri said she won't pose naked or sleep with a director

Actress Nargis Fakhri made her Bollywood debut with Imtiaz Ali’s ‘Rockstar’ opposite Ranbir Kapoor. Nargis was instantly adored for her looks and made a national crush due to her enviable features. The American-born actress has been a part of the film industry for a decade now and has never shied away from voices her opinions.

In an earlier conversation with former porn star Britney De La Mora for her YouTube channel titled ‘XXXchurch’, Nargis Fakhri opened up about Bollywood and the hurdles she faced in her career.

When asked what boundaries the actor set to keep her moral compass in line, Nargis replied, “What am I hungry for? I’m not hungry for fame, that I am gonna do things like pose naked or do certain things or sleep with a director. I’ve lost jobs because I didn’t do certain things and that was heartbreaking. I’m trying to live where I have high standards and boundaries and it sucks because I got kicked out more than once. That hurt but I kept telling myself ‘people with values will win your own way, maybe its not just that way’ and that’s what I held on to. Be true to myself and don’t let anyone convince me for anything else. There’s nothing more than my morals and values.”

So, has the 41-year-old ever been asked to do something that went against her conviction? She said, “I was happy to work in Bollywood because they don’t do sex scenes. In modelling they sometimes ask you to do topless shots or be super naked in an ad but I was never comfortable with stuff like that.”

While describing an incident from early days in her career, Nargis said, “When I was modelling, there was this college edition Playboy magazine thing. My agent said they are asking for girls, they have chosen to see you if you would want to do something like that. I was like Playboy is so huge and the money was so much! But I said no.”

Nargis has worked in several hit films including ‘Madras Cafe’, ‘Kick’ and ‘Housefull 3’ among others. She was last seen in the 2020 action thriller ‘Torbaaz’ which also Sanjay Dutt and Rahul Dev.