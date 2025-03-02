Priyanka Chopra's rise to global stardom was not without its challenges. In a recent revelation, it's been disclosed that during the filming of 'Dostana' in 2008, Priyanka faced difficulties working with renowned designer Manish Malhotra. Despite being an established star at the time, Priyanka struggled to connect with Malhotra.

Priyanka Chopra's rise to global stardom was not without its challenges. In a recent revelation, it's been disclosed that during the filming of 'Dostana' in 2008, Priyanka faced difficulties working with renowned designer Manish Malhotra. Despite being an established star at the time, Priyanka struggled to connect with Malhotra.

A shocking incident from Priyanka's past has resurfaced, revealing that she was once the subject of gossip between Manish Malhotra and filmmaker Karan Johar. The incident occurred during the filming of the 2008 movie Dostana, in which Priyanka starred alongside Abhishek Bachchan and John Abraham.

When Manish Malhotra and Karan Johar spoke negatively about Priyanka Chopra

In a surprising turn of events, Priyanka stumbled upon a text message sent by Manish, intended for Karan Johar, which left her hurt. The incident was recently shared with Priyanka's mother, Madhu Chopra, by a senior journalist, who praised Priyanka's graciousness in the face of adversity. According to the journalist, Manish had confided in her about a message he received from Karan Johar on the last day of filming the song "Desi Girl" for the movie Dostana. The message read: "Film City aa jao. Last day hai. Isse tumko chutkara mil jayega" ("Come to Film City. It's the last day. You will get rid of her"), implying that Karan was eager to wrap up the shoot and be done with Priyanka.

Priyanka confronted Manish Malhotra

Manish responded, "Thank god it's my last day with Priyanka," but accidentally sent the text to Priyanka herself, leaving her hurt and taken aback. When Manish arrived on set, Priyanka confronted him about the accidental text message, asking what she had done wrong.

However, instead of escalating the situation, Priyanka handled it with grace, and the two eventually became close friends. Priyanka's mother, Madhu Chopra, credited her daughter's ability to turn a negative situation into a positive to her father's influence, saying he never entertained negativity.