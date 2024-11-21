Malaika Arora has been doing modelling since many years, but one advertisement is etched in our memories.

Actress-model Malaika Arora has been in the news recently. While the news of her break-up with actor Arjun Kapoor has been confirmed, her fans have been spotting many old videos of her where she has been talking about various aspects of her life. One such video is from the famous talk show Movers And Shakers, hosted by Shekhar Suman. It was a famous show and probably much ahead of its time for the Indian television.

The way Shekhar interacted with his guests, was a great example of how forward-looking the Indian television space was back then. It was pre saas-bahu era where every tv producer wanted to create something meaningful and new.

Malaika Arora came as a guest on one episode of the show. Shekhar reminded her of the controversial ad with the tag line ‘instant coffee, instant pleasure’. Malaika said, “It passed off like a hot cup of coffee, it brewed and brewed and brewed. Then it just simmered.”

The steamy ad had made heads turn but eventually everyone sailed through and moved on to another controversy.

The ad featured Arbaaz Khan opposite Malaika. They were married in between 1998 and 2017.

On the work front, Malaika has been hosting many reality shows as well.

