When Malaika Arora opened up on her 'tumultuous' childhood after parents' divorce: 'It wasn't easy but...'

When Malaika Arora opened up on her 'not easy' childhood after her parents' divorce at 11.

Malaika Arora lost her father Anil Arora on Wednesday (September 11). According to reports, her father died by suicide, however, no note has been found yet. The police is investigating the matter and Malaika's friends are extending their support through this difficult time. While Malaika often shares pic with her mother, she spoke about her childhood amid her parents' separation.

In an interview with Grazia India in 2022, Malaika recalled her tumultuous childhood amid her parent's separation. She said, "I had a wonderful childhood, but it wasn't easy. In fact, in retrospect, the word I would use to describe it is tumultuous. But tough times teach you important lessons too. My parents' separation allowed me to observe my mother through a new and unique lens."

She further added, "I learned a rock-steady work ethic and the value of getting up each morning to do whatever it takes to become fiercely independent. Those early lessons are the cornerstones of my life and professional journey. I am still fiercely independent; I value my freedom and live life on my terms. The world could be going crazy around me, but these fundamental attitudes imbibed during my formative years hold me in good stead."

Malaika Arora was just 11 and her sister Amrita Arora was just 6, when her father Anil Arora and mother Joyce Polycarp got divorced. The actress revealed that since then she and her sister have been living with her mother.

According to ANI, Malaika's father, Anil Arora, allegedly died by jumping from a building in Mumbai on Wednesday morning. A police official told PTI that her father jumped off the sixth floor of a building in Bandra area. Police rushed to the spot and shifted him to a hospital, where he was declared dead before arrival. Malaika Arora's ex-husband Arbaaz Khan was the first person to reach her parents' residence after hearing the news. He was followed by the Khan family (Sohail Khan, Salim Khan, Salma Khan, Alvira Agnihotri, and Arhaan Khan). Arjun Kapoor was also seen rushing to give Malika a shoulder in her tough time.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.