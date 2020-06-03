When Mahesh Bhatt wanted to name Ranbir Kapoor's biopic 'Ladies Man', walked out of 'Rockstar' screening

During the interaction, Mahesh had also said that he had walked out of Ranbir’s 2011 film, Rockstar.

Mahesh Bhatt is all accepting of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's relationship but there was a time when he gave some honest answers about the Sanju actor on Karan Johar's chat show. Long before Alia and Ranbir made their relationship official, Mahesh had suggested a possible title for Ranbir’s biopic titled Ladies Man.

On being asked to name Ranbir’s biopic during the rapid-fire round, Mahesh came up with the title. Even Alia’s cousin Emraan Hashmi, who shared the couch with uncle Mahesh on the show, advised Ranbir to "Stop playing the ladies man stereotype".

During the interaction, Mahesh had also said that he had walked out of Ranbir’s 2011 film, Rockstar. He also called the actor’s 2012 film Barfi as the most overrated film. On the work front, Alia and Mahesh are also working on their first film together titled Sadak 2. Sadak 2 also stars Aditya Roy Kapur opposite Alia, besides Sanjay Dutt and Pooja Bhatt, who had featured in the original. The film shoot was stalled due to lockdown owing to the coronavirus pandemic.

In an interview with The Telegraph, Mahesh had said about Ranbir and Alia, "They’re in love. You don’t need to be a genius to get that! I love Ranbir… he’s a great guy. What they do to their relationship is something they’ll have to figure out. Whether it’s heading towards that port called ‘marriage’ — which is an institution that needs to be questioned in the second decade of the 21st century — is something for them to figure out."