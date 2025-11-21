When Kishore Kumar was struggling, Ruma Devi was working with Lata Mangeshkar, Dev Anand, Ashok Kumar; son Amit Kumar reveals what led to their separation

Kishore Kumar's son, Amit Kumar, opened up about the primary reason for the separation between Kishore Kumar and his mother, Kishore's first wife, Ruma Guha Thakurta.

Kishore Kumar is one of the most celebrated singers, actors, and filmmakers we have in the Indian film industry. His songs are evergreen; we still enjoy them. The masses still adore his on-screen performances and laud his acting chops. Kishore Kumar was unbeatable in his professional life. But it won't be wrong to call him flawed in personal life. Do you know that Kishore Da was married four times, and his first marriage ended because of his orthodox thinking and ideological clashes?

Amit Kumar reveals the real reason for Kishore Kumar's failed marriage

Kishore Kumar was first married to Rum Guha Thakurta, a celebrated star singer and performer. When Kishore was struggling, Ruma was working with the biggest names of the film industry, leading a choir band, which included legendary singers. Amit Kumar, son of Ashok and Ruma, has opened up about their failed marriage, and didn't shy away from revealing that they broke up because Kishore wanted Ruma to sacrifice her prosperous career for the family.

While talking to Radio City, Amit said, "My mother became very involved with the Bombay Talkies and everyone who was collaborating there. She had her own choir group called the Bombay Youth Choir, and it consisted of Salil Chowdhury, Lata Mangeshkar, Manna Dey, Mukesh, and Prem Dhawan. Out of all these people, it was Mom who was one of the main pillars of this group and was second to Salil sir.”

Kishore and Ruma were 'ideologically different' people: Amit Kumar

Amit, who has followed the footsteps of his parents, is also a singer. Recalling how Kishore and Ruma got married, he said, "She was already working with all these people, and in walked my father, who still was struggling at the time. He used to travel around with Dev Sahab, and all of them ended up at Bombay Talkies. The two of them met, and it was love at first sight, and they got married."

However, a few years after their wedding, clashes started because Kishore wanted her to give up her career and focus on family. "My father was ideologically a very different man from her, and both of them were strong-minded artistes, and a clash was bound to happen. He wanted her to stay at home and thought that, as she was now married, her duties had changed and she had to take care of the house, and he had to become the sole breadwinner.” This clash led to their separation after eight years of marriage, and she made her comeback as an actress. Kishore later married Madhubala (1960-1969), Yogeeta Bali (1976-1978), and Leena Chandavarkar (1980-1987).