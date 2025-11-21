FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Russia offers fifth generation fighter Su-57, should India buy it? Can it checkmate Chinese J-20?

Big blow to South Africa as star pacer ruled out of 2nd Test and ODIs vs India

Gaurav Khanna is winning Bigg Boss 19, his wife is lucky charm, has worked closely with THIS BB winner, her name is ...

Donald Trump Jr to attend billionaire Rama Raju Mantena's daughter's wedding in Udaipur, to stay in Rs 10 lakh per night Maharaja Suite in THIS hotel

Divya Khosla and Mukesh Bhatt's explosive phone conversation goes viral, actress calls out 'industry mafia', then…

WPL 2026 Auction list unveiled: Check names of all 277 players set to go under the hammer

Masterstroke by Ratan Tata's TCS, launches new company, gets Rs 88000000000 investment, plans to...

When Kishore Kumar was struggling, Ruma Devi was working with Lata Mangeshkar, Dev Anand, Ashok Kumar; son Amit Kumar reveals what led to their separation

West Bengal Election 2026: From 'Jungle Raj' attack, rebranding to Bengali connect, BJP may take THESE 10 steps

RRB NTPC Undergraduate Result 2025 OUT: Scorecard, Merit List PDF officially released, check details here

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Russia offers fifth generation fighter Su-57, should India buy it? Can it checkmate Chinese J-20?

Russia offers fifth generation fighter Su-57, should India buy it?

Big blow to South Africa as star pacer ruled out of 2nd Test and ODIs vs India

Big blow to South Africa as star pacer ruled out of 2nd Test and ODIs vs India

Gaurav Khanna is winning Bigg Boss 19, his wife is lucky charm, has worked closely with THIS BB winner, her name is ...

Gaurav is winning Bigg Boss 19, his wife is lucky charm, has worked THIS winner

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Smriti Mandhana's net worth: A look at earnings, WPL contract, and endorsements of India's cricket star

Smriti Mandhana's net worth: A look at her earnings, WPL contract, and more

Shane Warne to Stuart Broad, top 5 wicket-takers in the Ashes

Shane Warne to Stuart Broad, top 5 wicket-takers in the Ashes

Smriti Mandhana, Palash Muchhal to get married on November 23: Here's how a "tattoo" put spotlight on their secret love story

Smriti Mandhana, Palash Muchhal to get married on November 23: Here's how a "tat

HomeBollywood

BOLLYWOOD

When Kishore Kumar was struggling, Ruma Devi was working with Lata Mangeshkar, Dev Anand, Ashok Kumar; son Amit Kumar reveals what led to their separation

Kishore Kumar's son, Amit Kumar, opened up about the primary reason for the separation between Kishore Kumar and his mother, Kishore's first wife, Ruma Guha Thakurta.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : Nov 21, 2025, 02:04 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

When Kishore Kumar was struggling, Ruma Devi was working with Lata Mangeshkar, Dev Anand, Ashok Kumar; son Amit Kumar reveals what led to their separation
Kishore Kumar with Ruma Guha Thakurta
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Kishore Kumar is one of the most celebrated singers, actors, and filmmakers we have in the Indian film industry. His songs are evergreen; we still enjoy them. The masses still adore his on-screen performances and laud his acting chops. Kishore Kumar was unbeatable in his professional life. But it won't be wrong to call him flawed in personal life. Do you know that Kishore Da was married four times, and his first marriage ended because of his orthodox thinking and ideological clashes? 

Amit Kumar reveals the real reason for Kishore Kumar's failed marriage 

Kishore Kumar was first married to Rum Guha Thakurta, a celebrated star singer and performer. When Kishore was struggling, Ruma was working with the biggest names of the film industry, leading a choir band, which included legendary singers. Amit Kumar, son of Ashok and Ruma, has opened up about their failed marriage, and didn't shy away from revealing that they broke up because Kishore wanted Ruma to sacrifice her prosperous career for the family. 

While talking to Radio City, Amit said, "My mother became very involved with the Bombay Talkies and everyone who was collaborating there. She had her own choir group called the Bombay Youth Choir, and it consisted of Salil Chowdhury, Lata Mangeshkar, Manna Dey, Mukesh, and Prem Dhawan. Out of all these people, it was Mom who was one of the main pillars of this group and was second to Salil sir.”

Kishore and Ruma were 'ideologically different' people: Amit Kumar

Amit, who has followed the footsteps of his parents, is also a singer. Recalling how Kishore and Ruma got married, he said, "She was already working with all these people, and in walked my father, who still was struggling at the time. He used to travel around with Dev Sahab, and all of them ended up at Bombay Talkies. The two of them met, and it was love at first sight, and they got married." 

However, a few years after their wedding, clashes started because Kishore wanted her to give up her career and focus on family. "My father was ideologically a very different man from her, and both of them were strong-minded artistes, and a clash was bound to happen. He wanted her to stay at home and thought that, as she was now married, her duties had changed and she had to take care of the house, and he had to become the sole breadwinner.” This clash led to their separation after eight years of marriage, and she made her comeback as an actress. Kishore later married Madhubala (1960-1969), Yogeeta Bali (1976-1978), and Leena Chandavarkar (1980-1987).

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Russia offers fifth generation fighter Su-57, should India buy it? Can it checkmate Chinese J-20?
Russia offers fifth generation fighter Su-57, should India buy it?
Big blow to South Africa as star pacer ruled out of 2nd Test and ODIs vs India
Big blow to South Africa as star pacer ruled out of 2nd Test and ODIs vs India
Gaurav Khanna is winning Bigg Boss 19, his wife is lucky charm, has worked closely with THIS BB winner, her name is ...
Gaurav is winning Bigg Boss 19, his wife is lucky charm, has worked THIS winner
Donald Trump Jr to attend billionaire Rama Raju Mantena's daughter's wedding in Udaipur, to stay in Rs 10 lakh per night Maharaja Suite in THIS hotel
Donald Trump Jr to attend billionaire Rama Raju Mantena's daughter's wedding in
Divya Khosla and Mukesh Bhatt's explosive phone conversation goes viral, actress calls out 'industry mafia', then…
Divya Khosla and Mukesh Bhatt's explosive phone conversation goes viral, actress
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Smriti Mandhana's net worth: A look at earnings, WPL contract, and endorsements of India's cricket star
Smriti Mandhana's net worth: A look at her earnings, WPL contract, and more
Shane Warne to Stuart Broad, top 5 wicket-takers in the Ashes
Shane Warne to Stuart Broad, top 5 wicket-takers in the Ashes
Smriti Mandhana, Palash Muchhal to get married on November 23: Here's how a "tattoo" put spotlight on their secret love story
Smriti Mandhana, Palash Muchhal to get married on November 23: Here's how a "tat
Kavya Maran’s lavish car collection: From Ferrari to Rolls Royce; look inside SRH Owner’s refined car collection
Kavya Maran’s lavish car collection: From Ferrari to Rolls Royce; look inside SR
From Rs 80 crore Gurugram mansion to Rs 4.6 crore Rolex: Most expensive things owned by Virat Kohli
From Rs 80 crore Gurugram mansion to Rs 4.6 crore Rolex: Most expensive things o
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE