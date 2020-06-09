'When kids were outside, I was in front of the idiot box': Ranveer Singh on being a 90s kid

Ranveer Singh is a quintessential 90s boy and he had professed his love for the era quite several times. The actor is a true blue Govinda fan and during several events, he performed on chartbusters of the actor. Moreover, Ranveer often gives references to the 90s movies during interviews and also on his Instagram posts. He had posters of WWE stars and shares those throwback photos on his social media pages.

During a recent interaction, Ranveer spoke about being a 90s kid stating, "I am a 90's kid. Born in 1985, 90s era is what defines me. Following everything from movies, music, pop culture, fashion and those are my formative years. Whatever you subscribe to, stays with you forever. I remember watching Zabaan Sambhalke, Dekh Bhai Dekh! I am a TV ka bachcha, a product of television, a TV kid. When kids were outside, I was in front of the idiot box!"

The Gully Boy actor further shared, "When I was not watching movies on VCR, I was watching Doordarshan. I remember waiting for Ramayan, Mahabharat and Chhaya Geet. It was like an event for me. I used to work backwards from the telecast time. That's the decade for me. I used to watch TV all the time, non-stop which included WWF! Even when mom was watching Santa Barbara and The Bold and the Beautiful, I was hooked."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ranveer will next be seen in '83 directed by Kabir Khan. In the film, the actor plays the role of former Indian skipper Kapil Dev.