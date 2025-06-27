Karisma Kapoor and Abhishek Bachchan never revealed the real reason why they called off their engagement. But Amitabh Bachchan, in the first season of Koffee With Karan, revealed that the circumstances were unfavourable.

Any fan of Bollywood films is often lost in the world of finding real love and happy endings; however, things aren't as rosy when it comes to real life, which is way more unpredictable. One of the 90s biggest stars, Karisma Kapoor, was looking forward to the culmination of her own love story after getting engaged to Amitabh Bachchan's son, Abhishek Bachchan, in 2002. However, the engagement was unexpectedly called off, without any specifics. While Karisma Kapoor eventually moved on and went on to marry the late Sunjay Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan tied the knot with Aishwarya Rai. Still, many are unaware, to this day, as to why Karisma Kapoor and Abhishek Bachchan broke up.

When Karisma Kapoor spoke about her broken engagement with Abhishek Bachchan

An old interview of Karisma Kapoor is currently going viral, where she addressed her broken engagement with Abhishek Bachchan and detailed everything that she went through.

In an old interview with Subhash K Jha, Karisma Kapoor called it the most 'traumatic' time of her life and hoped that no other girl goes through it. "It is time I spoke. I owe it to everyone. The beginning of this year was traumatic for me. I wouldn’t wish any girl to go through it. I was forced to deal with my hurt and pain on my own. I guess time is the best healer. Though I have been through a lot, I have come to terms with whatever has happened. All I will say is, whatever is destined is bound to happen. I was emotionally unprepared to confront my problems. Life deals you different cards. You have to just go with the shuffle," she said.

Karisma Kapoor further stated how everyone left her alone after her engagement with Abhishek Bachchan was called off; however, she overcame her trauma with the support of her family.

Karisma Kapoor added, "I want to thank the media for being so understanding and supportive. Everyone left me alone. I don’t want to say anything more on this except that I couldn’t have come out my trauma if it wasn’t for my parents [Babita and Randhir Kapoor], sister [Kareena], my Dadiji [Krishna Raj Kapoor], my two Buas [Rima Jain and Ritu Nanda] and my close friends."

Amitabh Bachchan reacts to Karisma Kapoor and Abhishek Bachchan's broken engagement

Karisma Kapoor and Abhishek Bachchan never revealed the real reason why they called off their engagement. But Amitabh Bachchan, in the first season of Koffee With Karan, revealed that the circumstances were unfavourable. "It was a sensitive moment. Relationships are being formed, relationships are being destroyed. It can be distressing for any young man, and obviously distressing for the family. We don’t wish that to happen to anyone, but if the circumstances are not conducive for a union, then it’s better that you go different ways. That’s what happened," Amitabh Bachchan said.

