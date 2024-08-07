When Kareena Kapoor talked about Saif Ali Khan's first marriage with Amrita Singh: 'It was just a...'

In an old interview, Kareena Kapoor Khan said that she has "always encouraged" Saif Ali Khan to be friends with his ex-wife Amrita Singh.

Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh had tied the knot with each other in 1991 and they divorced thirteen years later in 2004. The ex-couple has two children, Ibrahim Ali Khan and Sara Ali Khan, who stay with their mom Amrita. Saif had his second marriage with Kareena Kapoor Khan in 2012, and the couple are parents to two sons, Taimur and Jeh.

In an interview in 2008, four years before the Tashan stars got married, Kareena had said that she has been a fan of the 2 States actress and she will always repect her. The Jab We Met actress had also added that she would want the Vikram Vedha star to remain friends with his ex-wife.

Speaking to People, the Talaash actress said, "I respect the fact that Saif was married before and has two lovely children. I have been a fan of Amrita Singh. I haven't met her ever but I know her through her films. For me, she'll always have a place of importance in his life because she is Saif Ali Khan's first wife and the mother of his children. And, I've told Saif this. I would want her to have that kind of respect always. This is what my parents have taught me."

Talking about Saif and Amrita's failed marriage, Kareena added, "At the end of the day, it was just a marriage that didn't work out. I have always encouraged Saif to be friends with her because I think that would be great. I guess they will just need time but that's something that they would need to deal with. I will always respect her. As far as any other relationship of Saif is concerned, I don't think they really mattered."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Saif Ali Khan was last seen in the 2023 mythological drama Adipurush, which is one of the biggest flops in the history of Bollywood. Kareena Kapoor Khan's last release was the 2024 heist comedy Crew, which was commercially successful. On the other hand, Amrita Singh was last seen in the 2022 actioner Heropanti 2, which bombed at the box office.

