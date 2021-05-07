When Kareena Kapoor Khan REVEALED what she wants from SRK, Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone and Saif Ali Khan

Have you ever thought that even the most talented and seemingly satisfied celebrities wish they had better. If not, then this throwback interview of Kareena Kapoor Khan will surely make you think otherwise.

In an old interview, Kareena had expressed her wish to own Shah Rukh Khan's London home. Not just this, during the interview, when names of a few celebrities were taken, Kareena was asked what would she want from each of them and she precipitously mentioned a thing each that she wanted from Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, and her husband Saif Ali Khan, among others.

The actress who is a proud owner of a colossal house in Bandra, Mumbai, with a colonial-classic style decor had revealed that she was in awe of Shah Rukh Khan's London abode and wished to have it. She said she wants to have "His house in London," when asked about what she wants from King Khan.

Despite the fan following the actress enjoys, in her interview with Pinkvilla, Kareena had said she would want Salman's "fans". When asked about Priyanka Chopra, the 'Jab We Met' actor had said "it would be her voice". "She has a lovely voice," she had told Pinkvilla.

When asked about what she would want from Alia Bhatt, her response was, "She is a bundle of talent. So I don't mind taking some from her.” Deepika's beautifully prominent dimpled-smile is what her heart is set on and wouldn't mind taking away her smile.

The questions didn't stop at the Bollywood fraternity outside home, when asked about what she would want from husband Saif Ali Khan, she said, "I have everything na...I think from Saif I would actually want his brain because I think he's truly gifted. The way he absorbs things he is so intelligent, he is articulate. I would like his mind."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena will be next seen in 'Laal Singh Chadha' opposite Aamir Khan. The film is an adaptation of the Hollywood classic Forrest Gump.