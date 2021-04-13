When Kareena Kapoor Khan mocked Priyanka Chopra over her accent

In 2019, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Priyanka Chopra Jonas made headlines for making an appearance together on the popular talk show 'Koffee with Karan 6', hosted by director-producer Karan Johar and putting an end to their much-talked-about, rumoured tiff with each other.

Addressing the issue of passing a sweeping comment at Priyanka Chopra that she had made against the 'Baywatch' actor on the same show in 2012, Kareena had stated that back then she was just trying to have some fun.

For the unversed, in the 2012 episode when Karan Johar had posed a question to Kareena asking her about winning National Awards and how important they are to her, Kareena had said, "I don't want the National Award... I seriously don't need any such thing. I would only want the audience to go and watch the film once and that will be more than enough for me. Once everybody should see the movie and say it is a good watch."

Later in the episode, when Karan asked her what she would like to ask Priyanka, Kareena said, "I wonder where Priyanka got her accent from."

In her career spanning over two decades, Kareena has never won a National Award while Priyanka has been conferred with one for her film 'Fashion' (2010).

Later, when actress Priyanka Chopra was asked to respond to Kareena's national award comment during an interview with NDTV, she said, "Well I guess if you don't have one (National Award) then, it's just sour grapes, you know. What do I say?"

In an episode of Koffee with Karan, Priyanka had even addressed Kareena's remark about her accent. In response to Kareena's question (well, sort of), Priyanka had said, "I think it's the same place that her boyfriend gets it from".

At that time, Kareena was dating actor Saif Ali Khan. She is now married to Saif and has two children with him.

But two years ago, on the finale of Koffee With Karan season 6, addressing the 'unnecessary animosity' and the rumoured cold war between each other, reportedly due to Shahid Kapoor whom the two actresses dated, Priyanka had said, "I think we didn't even know each other. We never spent time enough with each other. By the time we did, we really started to get along. But till we didn't do that, it was just weird energy created by people."