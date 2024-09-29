When Karan Johar shared Jaya Bachchan once blasted a director for their film: 'No matter what anyone says...'

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

WTC points table: Updated World Test Championship standings after Sri Lanka's 2-0 sweep against New Zealand

Meet Amitabh Bachchan's 'daughter', has no releases in 3 years, says Bollywood is a 'fish market', now works as...

Ratan Tata's BIG move as Tata Sons set to buy 13% in...

Meet cricketer, who once played for Pakistan, lost all his wealth, made ends meet by driving taxi, now works as...

India vs Bangladesh, 2nd Test Day 3: Play called off due to poor drainage at Green Park stadium

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
WTC points table: Updated World Test Championship standings after Sri Lanka's 2-0 sweep against New Zealand

WTC points table: Updated World Test Championship standings after Sri Lanka's 2-0 sweep against New Zealand

After Hassan Nasrallah's Death, This Cleric Is Now Tipped To Be Hezbollah Leader | Israel | Lebanon

After Hassan Nasrallah's Death, This Cleric Is Now Tipped To Be Hezbollah Leader | Israel | Lebanon

Meet Amitabh Bachchan's 'daughter', has no releases in 3 years, says Bollywood is a 'fish market', now works as...

Meet Amitabh Bachchan's 'daughter', has no releases in 3 years, says Bollywood is a 'fish market', now works as...

10 places to visit in Himachal Pradesh

10 places to visit in Himachal Pradesh

10 best places to visit in Karnataka

10 best places to visit in Karnataka

This chutney will help you get rid of uric acid deposited in the joints

This chutney will help you get rid of uric acid deposited in the joints

'Aaj Ki Raat'गाने पर मेट्रो में जमकर नाची लड़की, तमन्ना के स्टेप्स से जीता दिल, Video viral

'Aaj Ki Raat'गाने पर मेट्रो में जमकर नाची लड़की, तमन्ना के स्टेप्स से जीता दिल, Video viral

Shocking Video: चीन में फटा सीवर, 30 फुट उछला इंसानी 'पॉट्टी' का फव्वारा, फिर लोगों पर हुई ऐसी 'बारिश'

Shocking Video: चीन में फटा सीवर, 30 फुट उछला इंसानी 'पॉट्टी' का फव्वारा, फिर लोगों पर हुई ऐसी 'बारिश'

Trending News: बॉस ने नाश्ता नहीं देने पर छीन ली थी नौकरी, चीनी कंपनी को इस कारण वापस लेना पड़ा काम पर

Trending News: बॉस ने नाश्ता नहीं देने पर छीन ली थी नौकरी, चीनी कंपनी को इस कारण वापस लेना पड़ा काम पर

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Nissan Magnite Facelift to Kia EV9: Top car launches in October 2024

From Nissan Magnite Facelift to Kia EV9: Top car launches in October 2024

10 thirst trap pics of Ananya Panday

10 thirst trap pics of Ananya Panday

Meet actor who was trolled for weight, called ugly; later became superstar, gave 4 continuous blockbusters, now owns…

Meet actor who was trolled for weight, called ugly; later became superstar, gave 4 continuous blockbusters, now owns…

After Hassan Nasrallah's Death, This Cleric Is Now Tipped To Be Hezbollah Leader | Israel | Lebanon

After Hassan Nasrallah's Death, This Cleric Is Now Tipped To Be Hezbollah Leader | Israel | Lebanon

Hashem Safieddine, Cousin Of Hassan Nasrallah To Become Hezbollah's New Chief | Israel-Lebanon War

Hashem Safieddine, Cousin Of Hassan Nasrallah To Become Hezbollah's New Chief | Israel-Lebanon War

Israel Hezbollah War: Nasrallah's Death, A Turning Point for Hezbollah's Future? Experts Explain

Israel Hezbollah War: Nasrallah's Death, A Turning Point for Hezbollah's Future? Experts Explain

Meet Amitabh Bachchan's 'daughter', has no releases in 3 years, says Bollywood is a 'fish market', now works as...

Meet Amitabh Bachchan's 'daughter', has no releases in 3 years, says Bollywood is a 'fish market', now works as...

Watch: Shah Rukh Khan bows down to his mentor Hema Malini at IIFA Awards 2024, video goes viral

Watch: Shah Rukh Khan bows down to his mentor Hema Malini at IIFA Awards 2024, video goes viral

When Karan Johar shared Jaya Bachchan once blasted a director for their film: 'No matter what anyone says...'

When Karan Johar shared Jaya Bachchan once blasted a director for their film: 'No matter what anyone says...'

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

When Karan Johar shared Jaya Bachchan once blasted a director for their film: 'No matter what anyone says...'

Jaya Bachchan's last film was Karan Johar-directed Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, that also starred Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Dharmendra, and Shabana Azmi.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Sep 29, 2024, 05:33 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

When Karan Johar shared Jaya Bachchan once blasted a director for their film: 'No matter what anyone says...'
Karan Johar and Jaya Bachchan
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Jaya Bachchan is often known for her strong and candid opinions. She is often seen getting angry at the shutterbugs, and her videos of interaction with them go viral on social media. The veteran actress minces no words while expressing her thoughts about her peers and their work in the Hindi film industry.

When Abhishek Bachchan and Shweta Bachchan Nanda were the guests on Koffee With Karan in the sixth season in January 2019, Karan Johar shared an incident how Jaya Bachchan told a filmmaker that they have made a "very bad film." The Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham director told the star kids, "Your mother, whom I think gives it as it is, is truly one of a kind in the business. I remember her telling a filmmaker, though I will not mention the name, that no matter what anyone says to you, you have made a very bad film." Abhishek and Shweta burst into laughter after hearing this.

Jaya Bachchan was last seen on the big screen in Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani in 2023. The filmmaker had then said that the actress isn't like the person people perceive her to be. Talking to Mid-Day, Karan stated, "I want to put this on record, Aunty J as I call her, is far from what you think she is. She is the kindest, warmest, largest-hearted person I know. My crew, if you ask them who is the favourite person on set, they would say Jaya Bachchan. She is the only person who remembered the 14 AD’s names, knew what they did, where they lived, and how many siblings they had, she cared enough for all of them. When she used to feel a crew member was overworking, she would send for samosas and mithai, or get a cake on set. People loved her."

"She just has an aversion to invasion of her privacy, not paps. Jaya Aunty doesn’t hold back. She is not this person at all. She is not Dhanlakshmi, far from it. I just wanted to cast her in a role different from what she had done in her career. She had never played the antagonist or a character with grey shades. She has always been the lovable mother or the Guddi girl, so for me it was just casting against what she has done", Karan continued.

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani also starred Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, Aamir Bashir, Tota Roy Chowdhury, and Churni Ganguly in the leading roles. The family comedy drama was loved by the audiences and critics, and even went on to earn over Rs 300 crore at the global box office.

READ | Meet actor, who refused Karan Johar film, was 'blacklisted' from industry; then debuted in Rs 200-crore hit, is now...

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Watch: Shah Rukh Khan bows down to his mentor Hema Malini at IIFA Awards 2024, video goes viral

Watch: Shah Rukh Khan bows down to his mentor Hema Malini at IIFA Awards 2024, video goes viral

Where is Chandrayaan-3 ? Researchers suggest it may have landed on Moon's...

Where is Chandrayaan-3 ? Researchers suggest it may have landed on Moon's...

Isha Ambani channels her inner princess in 18th-century Mughal miniature-inspired dress at BOF 500 Gala in Paris

Isha Ambani channels her inner princess in 18th-century Mughal miniature-inspired dress at BOF 500 Gala in Paris

This actress was abandoned by her father, got pregnant with married superstar, was left with Rs 60; now struggles for...

This actress was abandoned by her father, got pregnant with married superstar, was left with Rs 60; now struggles for...

'We probably might end...': Kabir Khan hints at re-releasing Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan

'We probably might end...': Kabir Khan hints at re-releasing Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan

MORE

MOST VIEWED

From Nissan Magnite Facelift to Kia EV9: Top car launches in October 2024

From Nissan Magnite Facelift to Kia EV9: Top car launches in October 2024

10 thirst trap pics of Ananya Panday

10 thirst trap pics of Ananya Panday

Meet actor who was trolled for weight, called ugly; later became superstar, gave 4 continuous blockbusters, now owns…

Meet actor who was trolled for weight, called ugly; later became superstar, gave 4 continuous blockbusters, now owns…

IIFA 2024 full list of winners: Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji win big, Animal bags best film

IIFA 2024 full list of winners: Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji win big, Animal bags best film

Six common nutrition myths you should unfollow right away

Six common nutrition myths you should unfollow right away

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement