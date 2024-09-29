When Karan Johar shared Jaya Bachchan once blasted a director for their film: 'No matter what anyone says...'

Jaya Bachchan's last film was Karan Johar-directed Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, that also starred Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Dharmendra, and Shabana Azmi.

Jaya Bachchan is often known for her strong and candid opinions. She is often seen getting angry at the shutterbugs, and her videos of interaction with them go viral on social media. The veteran actress minces no words while expressing her thoughts about her peers and their work in the Hindi film industry.

When Abhishek Bachchan and Shweta Bachchan Nanda were the guests on Koffee With Karan in the sixth season in January 2019, Karan Johar shared an incident how Jaya Bachchan told a filmmaker that they have made a "very bad film." The Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham director told the star kids, "Your mother, whom I think gives it as it is, is truly one of a kind in the business. I remember her telling a filmmaker, though I will not mention the name, that no matter what anyone says to you, you have made a very bad film." Abhishek and Shweta burst into laughter after hearing this.

Jaya Bachchan was last seen on the big screen in Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani in 2023. The filmmaker had then said that the actress isn't like the person people perceive her to be. Talking to Mid-Day, Karan stated, "I want to put this on record, Aunty J as I call her, is far from what you think she is. She is the kindest, warmest, largest-hearted person I know. My crew, if you ask them who is the favourite person on set, they would say Jaya Bachchan. She is the only person who remembered the 14 AD’s names, knew what they did, where they lived, and how many siblings they had, she cared enough for all of them. When she used to feel a crew member was overworking, she would send for samosas and mithai, or get a cake on set. People loved her."

"She just has an aversion to invasion of her privacy, not paps. Jaya Aunty doesn’t hold back. She is not this person at all. She is not Dhanlakshmi, far from it. I just wanted to cast her in a role different from what she had done in her career. She had never played the antagonist or a character with grey shades. She has always been the lovable mother or the Guddi girl, so for me it was just casting against what she has done", Karan continued.

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani also starred Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, Aamir Bashir, Tota Roy Chowdhury, and Churni Ganguly in the leading roles. The family comedy drama was loved by the audiences and critics, and even went on to earn over Rs 300 crore at the global box office.

