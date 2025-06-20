When Rekha continued questioning him, Amitabh reportedly lost his temper and slapped her. This incident was never confirmed publicly but has been mentioned in several film magazines and biographies.

Many stories from Bollywood's past remain unspoken officially but continue to resurface through old reports and biographies. One such set of incidents involves veteran actress Rekha and her alleged link-up with superstar Amitabh Bachchan.

According to unconfirmed reports, Rekha was once slapped not by Amitabh and Jaya, during separate incidents linked to their rumored relationship.

During the 1980s, rumors were strong about Rekha’s alleged closeness with Amitabh Bachchan. At that time, Amitabh was already married to Jaya Bachchan. According to Rekha’s biography, she once confronted Amitabh about his reported attraction to an Iranian model.

Jaya Bachchan’s reported reaction on set

In another incident, as reported by Masala, Jaya Bachchan allegedly slapped Rekha on a film set. The report claims that Rekha had offered to work in the film without charging a fee just to be cast opposite Amitabh.

Jaya reportedly asked Amitabh to leave the project, but he refused. Later, when Jaya visited the film’s set and saw Rekha and Amitabh talking privately, she allegedly slapped Rekha in front of the entire crew. Amitabh is said to have quietly walked away.

As per Masala quote in an old report, “When Jaya visited the set of the film, she saw Rekha and Amitabh speaking to each other in private. This angered her even more, and in the heat of the moment, she went ahead and slapped Rekha in front of Amitabh and the rest of the crew of the film. Amitabh, without saying a word, left the set right after.”

Incidents not confirmed by anyone involved

Both of these incidents remain unconfirmed by Rekha, Amitabh, or Jaya. They continue to be part of old reports and discussions from Bollywood’s past. Though widely talked about, there is no official statement from any of the actors.

These reports are often linked to Rekha and Amitabh’s rumored relationship, which was never publicly admitted by either of them. Despite the silence, these stories have remained part of Bollywood gossip for decades.