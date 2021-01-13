When Imran Khan found life in showbiz 'suffocating', said Bollywood parties include 'drunken hookups and fights'

imran khan, nepotism, bollywood parties, avantika malik, imran-avantika, delhi belly, aamir khan, imran khan's wife, seperation, Imran Khan quits Bollywood

Aamir Khan's nephew Imran Khan who had made his acting debut with 'Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na' in 2008 had recently quit Bollywood. Today, the former actor is celebrating his 38th birthday and on his special day let's revisit a 2014 Reddit Ask Me Anything session, where he answered various questions about nepotism, Bollywood parties, and hinted at giving up his acting career.

A Reddit user had asked Imran, "From the interviews I have seen, you seem like one of the few actors who are not completely consumed by Bollywood. You seem to be in touch with the real world. Do you make a conscious effort to keep in touch with the outside world? Also, do you consider yourself an 'insider' in the industry?"

To this, Imran had replied saying, "It's not really a conscious effort. I'm genuinely not interested in most of the hoopla. I like my quiet, peaceful life, I like my old friends, I like my cats and dogs... Ideally, I'd just make movies and skip the rest of the media circus," Hindustan Times reported.

In addition to this, Imran also answered a question about nepotism. One user asked him, "How do you respond when people accuse you of only making it in Bollywood because of your connection with Aamir Khan?"

He wrote in his response, "I don't... what kind of response could possibly satisfy those people?"

He also said, "I don't watch TV... I've worked hard to avoid living in the 'Bollywood Bubble', eating, breathing and living movies. It can get very suffocating."

When a Reddit user asked Imran to spill the beans on what happens at Bollywood parties, he wrote, "Exactly the same thing that happens at all parties; people drink, dance, stand in corners and bitch about people they dislike, there are drunken hookups and fights, and people keep going to the bathroom, even if they don't have to pee."

He also shared a personal experience he had as a celebrity saying, "A guy at the urinal next to me once tried to shake hands with me. While urinating. He seemed upset when I refused to shake his hand."