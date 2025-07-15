'When I took Jaya Bachchan as my wife...': Amitabh Bachchan once addressed affair rumours with Rekha, said...

According to biographer Yasser Usman in his book Rekha: The Untold Story, Jaya Bachchan once addressed the rumoured affair between Amitabh Bachchan and Rekha and said, "Let the whole world say what they want."

Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, and Rekha's offscreen dynamic and relationship have always fascinated fans. Amitabh Bachchan and Rekha were last seen together onscreen in the 1981 film Silsila, co-starring Jaya Bachchan. The film has retained its popularity over the years, as it was rumoured that it mirrored the tensions in Amitabh Bachchan's real life. With Amitabh Bachchan's rumoured tensions with Jaya Bachchan and Rekha, there was a time when he had proclaimed that he doesn't "believe" in divorce.

What did Jaya Bachchan say about Amitabh Bachchan and Rekha's rumoured affair?

According to biographer Yasser Usman in his book Rekha: The Untold Story, Jaya Bachchan once addressed the rumoured affair between Amitabh Bachchan and Rekha and said, "Let the whole world say what they want. He [Amitabh Bachchan] has made a commitment to me, and he has to have the courage (to say he's in love with somebody else!), and if he is doing something behind my back, it's his problem. Not my problem. He has to live with it. And with his conscience," as per an excerpt from the book.

Did Jaya Bachchan invite Rekha to her house amid rumours of her affair with Amitabh Bachchan?

Yaseer Usman, in his book, also spoke about how Rekha once kept the media on its toes after claiming that Jaya Bachchan invited her to her house amid rumours of her affair with Amitabh Bachchan. The book read, "This is the closest that Amitabh ever came to even admitting that all was not well in the Bachchan household. But Rekha kept fuelling the media fire. In an interview with Stardust, she made a strange claim: that Jaya had invited her over to the Bachchan home one day. 'Jaya did not mind the relationship as long as she thought her husband was only having a fling. It's when she realised that he was really emotionally involved, that is when it began hurting her. She called me for dinner one evening and though we spoke about everything but him, before I left that day, she made sure to tell me, 'I will never leave Amit whatever happens'."

When Amitabh Bachchan said he "doesn't believe in divorce" amid rumours of an affair with Rekha

While Amitabh Bachchan never commented on his dynamic with Rekha, he once spoke about the matter in his own way, saying that divorce was not the option they were looking for. As per Yaseer Usman's book, Amitabh Bachchan said, "A divorce will never happen in our case. I don't believe in divorce because my basic instincts are Indian. I made an absolutely first-class choice when I took Jaya as my wife."