When Hrithik Roshan revealed how he almost quit Bollywood after Kaho Na Pyaar Hai release: ‘I just couldn’t help but...’

Hrithik Roshan once revealed that he wanted to quit acting immediately after the release and success of his debut film Kaho Na Pyaar Hai.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 24, 2023, 05:23 PM IST

Hrithik Roshan has been one of the most successful actors in Hindi cinema over the last two decades. Since his debut with Kaho Na Pyaar Hai, the actor has churned out several successful films. But there was a time when he was willing to throw it all away, and even before it all began. There was a time in the very beginning of his career that made him think of quitting his career as an actor.

Hrithik made his acting debut with the 2000 film, Kaho Naa...Pyaar Hai which was produced and directed by his father Rakesh Roshan. The film was a huge success, earning Rs 80 crore at the box office and winning a world record 92 awards around the world. But barely a week after the film’s release, Rakesh Roshan was shot by two assailants. The filmmaker was close to death for a while and it was at this point that Hrithik mulled giving it all up.

Back in 2001, while recalling the incident during the Filmfare Awards, Hrithik opened up about how the incident left him devastated. He said, “On that day, I just couldn’t help but feel I was losing faith in hard work and goodness in the world… I wanted to quit even before things began for me. But… in the hospital when you came, and I saw your faces, and in your own special way, you made me feel that I was not alone, that I’ll never be alone. It makes me so proud to say that I’m a part of this industry and this platform to thank all of you for your overwhelming love and support when we needed it the most.”

Rakesh Roshan was shot by two sharpshooters on January 21, 2000, in Mumbai’s Tilak Road at Santacruz West near his office. Out of the two bullets aimed at the filmmaker, one grazed his chest and the other hit his left arm.  The attackers were from the underworld and the attack was reportedly carried after Roshan stonewalled demands for a percentage of the profits from the overseas sale.

However, Hrithik continued to act and starred in hits like Koi… Mil Gaya, Dhoom 2, Agneepath, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, and War among others. Hrithik will be next seen in Fighter, Bollywood’s first aerial action entertainer. Helmed by Pathaan director Siddharth Anand, the film also stars Deepika Padukone and will release on January 24, 2024.

