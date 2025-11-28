When Helen was thrown out of her own house by..., Dilip Kumar asked THIS underworld don to help Salman Khan's stepmother, he was..

Helen was in an abusive marriage with the filmmaker PN Arora, and it was underworld don Karim Lala, who once brought justice to the veteran actress, helping her to get her house back.

Veteran actress Helen, known as 'cabaret queen', has spent decades doing 100s of movies to earn this title. Helen had a long journey to stardom, but she had walked a painful path even after achieving it. Before becoming one of Bollywood’s most iconic dancers, Helen faced a huge personal turmoil when her ex-husband, filmmaker PN Arora, threw her out of her own home. Hopeless and humiliated, Helen was forced to seek help from the Mumbai underworld.

Former Mumbai police commissioner Rakesh Maria's new book 'When It All Began: The Untold Stories of the Underworld', a detailed account of the rise of Mumbai underworld with the first generation of dons such as Karim Lala, Haji Mastan and Dilip Aziz, reports the little-known incident of Lala intervening to help Helen reclaim her own house.

Helen was born in Rangoon in 1938 and arrived in Bombay after escaping wartime Burma. The financial struggles pushed her into films, and she soon emerged as one of the most prolific performers of the 1950s and beyond, with over 700 roles. After Helen tasted success, she entered into a relationship with a much older filmmaker, Arora and even handed over control of her finances and properties to him.

When Helen was thrown out of her own house

The book reads, “Not wanting in talent, Helen got her first break in 1958 when she was just nineteen. Gradually, she began bagging good roles, and the number of films to her credit is a whopping 700 or more. However, the control of her properties was in the hands of Arora, who was not progressing well in his career. He started ill-treating her, but she bore the suffering patiently." Ultimately, the relationship crossed the limit, and Arora refused to give Helen the property she owned and one day threw her out of her own house.

When Dilip Kumar asked Karim Lala to help Helen

Helen aspired for help from veteran actor Dilip Kumar and writer-actor Salim Khan. At first, Dilip attempted to contact Lala himself. When he was unable to reach the don, he wrote a note addressed to the don and asked Helen to rush to Lala. The don was known for maintaining a high regard for women. "When Karim Lala came to his darbar, he sensed an unusual excitement in the air. The gathering had recognised the distinguished woman waiting for him for the celebrity she was. Karim Lala was not much of a film buff... When he learnt who she was and saw the note, he asked his aide to take her to his wife, Fatima and joined the ladies after a while," the book reads.

Helen explained her plight to Lala, and he found her genuine. He promised her she would get her house back and asked her to reach it after a couple of hours. When the actress reached the house, Arora had already left, leaving all her goods behind and the keys with the guard.