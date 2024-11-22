Shoojit Sircar then went on to praise Abhishek Bachchan's commitment and also shared that his eyes are similar to his mother Jaya Bachchan, a fact which he discovered after the film went on floors. "Abhishek talks a lot. And when he’s quiet, his eyes speak like Jaya di’s."

Shoojit Sircar’s first collaboration with Abhishek Bachchan, I Want To Talk, released today on the silver screen. Amid Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai's divorce rumours and reports of his alleged affair with Nimrat Kaur, the film is being talked about more, especially the vulnerability that it showcases. Many people are unaware that for I Want To Talk, Abhishek Bachchan was not the first choice of Shoojit Sircar, it was Irrfan Khan. However, post his tragic death, the role went to Abhishek Bachchan who, if reports are to be believed, aced it.

In an exclusive chat with News18 Showsha, Shoojit Sircar revealed that he did share with Abhishek Bachchan that Irrfan was his first choice for the film. "I, in fact, told Abhishek that you’re actually playing a character that was supposed to be played by Irrfan. He didn’t take it as pressure. He told me that he would give it his all and he did," Shoojit said.

Shoojit Sircar then went on to praise Abhishek Bachchan's commitment and also shared that his eyes are similar to his mother Jaya Bachchan, a fact which he discovered after the film went on floors. "Abhishek talks a lot. And when he’s quiet, his eyes speak like Jaya di’s and you’ll understand it if you see her in Dhanyee Meye, Guddi, and Koshish with Sanjeev Kumar. She has a lot of beauty and warmth in her. I’ve been a fan of Jaya Di. When we started shooting and I looked at the camera, I thought Abhishek had a lot of things about her in him. In the same way, when you go back and watch Jaya di’s films, you’ll find Abhishek," he said.

For the unversed, I Want To Talk is a real-life story of one of Shoojit’s friends, Arjun Sen, who battled multi-organ cancer and came out a winner on the other side.

