When Govinda was slapped by this actor in front of everyone after he...; reason will leave you shocked

One incident that still gets spoken about in industry circles is a confrontation with actor Govinda. During a film shoot, this actor slapped Govinda in front of everyone.

We all know Amrish Puri as the powerful villain Mogambo or the terrifying Mola Ram. But what many don’t know is that in real life, too, he was a strict, no-nonsense man who demanded discipline and professionalism, values he lived by till his last day.

A Late Start, But an Iconic Career

Born on June 22, 1932, in Nawanshahr, Punjab, Amrish Puri didn’t enter films until the age of 40. But once he did, there was no turning back. He acted in over 400 films and carved a niche as one of Bollywood’s most unforgettable villains. Ironically, even though he wanted to play lead roles, his negative characters earned him legendary status, often overshadowing the heroes.

The Day He Lost His Cool With Govinda

One incident that still gets spoken about in industry circles is a confrontation with actor Govinda. During a film shoot, Amrish Puri arrived on time at 9 AM, as usual. But Govinda, known for his chronic late arrivals, didn’t show up until 6 PM. The delay reportedly left Amrish furious, and in a rare outburst, he slapped Govinda on set. The incident shocked many and created tension between the two actors. After that, Govinda is said to have refused to work with him again.

A Man Known for Discipline and Respect

Amrish Puri was known to value time and discipline above everything else. This moment with Govinda, while controversial, reflected his commitment to work and professionalism. Even today, people who worked with him speak highly of his strong character and presence.

From Bollywood to Hollywood: The Mola Ram Legacy

Amrish Puri wasn’t just a star in Indian cinema. He made a mark in Hollywood too with Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom (1984), where he played the villain Mola Ram. To prepare for the role, he even shaved his head, a look that became iconic in the West. His performance left such a lasting impression that international fans still remember him by that name.

A Legacy That Lives On

Whether it was Mogambo’s commanding voice or Mola Ram’s chilling stare, Amrish Puri’s performances were unforgettable. Stories like the one with Govinda only add to the legend of a man who stood for discipline, respect, and dedication, on and off the screen.