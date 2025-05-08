While promoting his Bollywood debut film, Khoobsurat, Fawad Khan crossed a line while being sarcastically funny, and this left Sonam Kapoor embarrassed.

Pakistani star Fawad Khan is making headlines for the wrong reasons. After his bizarre comment on Operation Sindoor, a video from Khoobsurat promotions went viral, and that too for his rude behaviour. Back in 2014, Sonam and Fawad went all out to promote Khoobsurat. After making several appearances, they held a music launch event in Mumbai.

During the event, Sonam and Fawad were the emcees; they introduced their songs, the singers who sang, followed by skits. However, the media persons who attended the event weren't impressed with the event flow and with the hosting skills of Fawad and Sonam. After a point, Fawad lost his cool, and in his sarcastic manner, he tried to pin down the unimpressed audience. While addressing the journalists who attended the event, he said, "What a snooty bunch of people you are." Sonam tried to control the damage, keeping it cool, but Fawad insulted the media by saying, "They were just shaking their heads. They might just fall on the floor and have an epileptic attack. I swear it will be more entertaining."

Also read: After Mahira Khan, Hania Aamir, Fawad Khan condemns Operation Sindoor, calls it...

Fawad asked the media to hoot for them, and continued, "Thoda shor machao yaar. Ladki tadne ko nahi, shor machane ko keh raha hoon." After getting a cold response from the journalists, he further said, "Wow, is this what Bombay is like? Mumbai mein bilkul bhi jaan nahi hai." The actor went on to compare Mumbai media to a 10-year-old girl and mocked them. "We went to Delhi, and waha pe we did an event in NGO. Waha pe 10 saal ki bachi aapse zyada shor macha rahi thi. Sharm karo yaar."

Watch Fawad Khan's viral video from 2014

Fawad Khan is now facing backlash from India for his statement on the retaliatory attack by the Indian Air Force and Army of bombing 9 terror camps at PoJK and Pakistan. On the work front, Fawad was ready to make his Bollywood comeback with Abir Gulaal. But after the Pahalgam attack, Operation Sindoor, and the Indo-Pak conflict, the release of the movie is indefinitely postponed.