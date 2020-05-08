'When emotions connect, language not a problem': Sanjay beams with happiness over Paulo-SRK's 'Kaamyaab' conversation

Sanjay Mishra starrer Kaamyaab hit the screens earlier this year and hit the right chord with the audience. It showed the journey of a character actor who often gets forgotten despite being immensely talented. Earlier this week, author Paulo Coelho too to his Twitter page and praised the movie and the producer, Shah Rukh Khan. He tweeted, "The producers thank you in the very 1st frame, @iamsrk. I am doing the same."

He further narrated an incident stating, "2 days ago a great Brazilian actor, Flavio Migliaccio, committed suicide, leaving a note on how the industry treats their artists. This movie, labelled as “comedy”, is the tragedy of Art."

Soon after that, Shah Rukh took to his Twitter page and thanked Paulo. He tweeted, "Saw the film when it was doing Festival rounds and it touched a chord with the whole team at @RedChilliesEnt. Am so moved you appreciate. It’s a sad truth that character actors get forgotten. Look after yourself my friend and be safe & healthy."

Meanwhile, during an interaction with Mumbai Mirror, when Sanjay was asked about Paulo's tweet on his role and film, he stated, "When emotions connect, language is not a problem. Neither my mom nor I have read Paulo’s books but I told her he was a famous writer and she said my father would be very proud."

Sanjay went on to share, "Those with jobs could lose them and these actors didn’t have one, to begin with. Same goes for senior artistes; we write them off irrespective of their contributions. An actor is society’s responsibility too."

He concluded by sharing if he has become 'kaamyaab' now. Mishra said, "Getting a seat in a local train is an achievement too, as is stealing candy from the fridge when your mother is not watching. This success, of course, tastes sweeter."