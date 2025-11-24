When Dilip Kumar, Shah Rukh Khan presented Filmfare Lifetime Achievement Award to Dharmendra: 'Aaj mujhe 37 saal baad...'

While presenting the award, Dilip Kumar said, "Whenever I get to meet with God Almighty, I will set before him my only complaint, why did you not make me as handsome as Dharmendra?" It was a special moment for Dharmendra as Dilip Kumar was also his favourite actor.

Veteran superstar Dharmendra, nicknamed the 'He-Man of Bollywood', has passed away at the age of 89 in Mumbai. The veteran actor, who was admitted to the Breach Candy Hospital in November first week, was discharged two weeks ago after he showed recovery. He was recovering at his Juhu residence. However, the veteran superstar breathed his last on Monday.

In his illustrious career spanning across six decades, Dharmendra never won a Filmfare Award for his remarkable performances. He was nominated four times for Best Actor for Phool Aur Patthar, Mera Gaon Mera Desh, Resham Ki Dori, and Yaadon Ki Baaraat. He even received nominations for Best Supporting Actor for Ayee Milan Ki Bela and Best Comedian for Naukar Biwi Ka.

Dharmendra was finally conferred the Filmfare Lifetime Achievement Award in 1997. His favourite hero Dilip Kumar and superstar Shah Rukh Khan presented the award to the Satyakam actor. While presenting the award, Dilip Kumar said, "Whenever I get to meet with God Almighty, I will set before him my only complaint, why did you not make me as handsome as Dharmendra?"

In his winning speech, Dharmendra reminisced about his humble beginnings, his struggles to make it to Bombay and his decades-long wait for the Black Lady that had always eluded him. The Sholay actor said, "I wanted to become an actor like every other youngster. However, I did not reveal it to my family, because when someone expresses their interest of becoming an actor, they are laughed at. I told my mother and closest friends about my dream. I asked my mom to collect some money and send me to Bombay but she was skeptical as I was the eldest son. She told me the job won't be an easy one."

"Then I came across an advertisement in one of the Filmfare magazines. Filmfare called me and selected me to become an actor. Then I became Dharmendra. It is because of Filmfare. I would purchase a matching suit and tie every year every year for the awards but never received one. I had many hits in the '60s but I stopped buying suits. I thought I will receive an award in a T-shirt. I am receiving this trophy after 37 years. I am seeing 15 years' worth of trophies in this one", he further added.

In 2012, Dharmendra was honoured with Padma Bhushan, India's third highest civilian honour. He won the National Film Award as a producer for the Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment for Ghayal starring his son Sunny Deol and directed by Rajkumar Santoshi. He also received the Filmfare Award for Best Film for the 1990 action film.

