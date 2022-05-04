When Deepika Padukone, Vicky Kaushal, Ranveer Singh grooved to Alia Bhatt's Ghar More Pardesiya

Credit: deepikasdaughter/Instagram

Alia Bhatt, who appeared in Gangubai Kathiawadi, is one of the most successful actresses in the country. Earlier, Alia Bhatt mesmerised her fans with her performance in Ghar More Pardesiya released song.

Bollywood stars Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and Vicky Kaushal were also seen grooving to Alia Bhatt’s song. The video of the same went viral on social media. In the short clip, Deepika, Ranveer and Vicky were seen copying Alia Bhatt’s steps. Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt was heard laughing in the background.

A number of people reacted to the video, one of them wrote, “That's alia's laugh behind the camera.” The second person mentioned, “Ranveer understood the assignment!.” The third one commented, “Watch Ranveer can someone explain what ranveer is doing ?” The fourth one commented, “Ranveer ko kya ho gaya...”

For the unversed, Alia Bhatt left an impressive mark on everyone with her beautiful Kathak performance in Ghar More Pardesiya from the film Kalank. The actor rehearsed for the song vigorously so as to match up with the steps of veteran Madhuri Dixit.

Alia had shared her excitement about the song on her Instagram page before its release. She wrote, "A song that gave me sleepless nights, days & months is coming very very soon.. I think you can safely say that I have never been SO nervous for anything in my life.. screams frantically and hides under bed. You may have to send a search party to find me. Meanwhile watch this space for more.."

On the personal front, Deepika is married to Ranveer Singh and Vicky Kaushal tied the knot with Katrina Kaif. Recently, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor got married in a private ceremony in Mumbai.