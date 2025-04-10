BOLLYWOOD
Bipasha was in a relationship with John Abraham, and the viral kissing photo with Ronaldo reportedly caused tension between them
Bipasha Basu started her film career with the 2001 movie Ajnabee, starring alongside Akshay Kumar and Bobby Deol. Over time, she made a strong mark in the industry. Her big breakthrough came in 2003 with Jism, which earned her a lot of praise from both critics and fans.
Even though she became one of the leading actresses, Bipasha has been away from films for quite a while now. According to several media reports, Bipasha Basu and Cristiano Ronaldo were seen attending an event together and later spending time at a party. Things took a wild turn when a photo of them kissing surfaced online, quickly going viral.
That wasn’t all, rumours also claimed that the two got intimate while partying at a club in Lisbon, Portugal. As dating speculations caught fire, both Bipasha and Ronaldo chose to stay silent and never addressed the buzz publicly.
In a later interview, Bipasha talked about meeting Cristiano Ronaldo and said they both thought the other was nice. She called the meeting a dream moment and mentioned that they went out to a club together. According to her, Ronaldo even said he'd invite her to watch all his games.
She said, "Meeting him was a dream come true. After the event, we went out clubbing, and that was simply fantastic. He is so cute, and it was strange when he called me cute … He is a friend now, and he has promised me that I will be invited for all his matches.”
At that time, Bipasha was in a relationship with John Abraham, and the viral kissing photo with Ronaldo reportedly caused tension between them. Sources claimed that John was extremely upset and even thought about ending things. However, because he was deeply in love with Bipasha, he chose to work things out, and they patched up. Still, despite being together for over eight years and living in together, the couple eventually surprised everyone by announcing their breakup.
Asian markets rallied after Donald Trump announce 90-day pause on tariffs, Indian markets closed for Mahavir Jayanti
Who is Dr. RK Nair? Anand Mahindra spotlights story of India's 'green hero' who has built world's largest Miyawaki forest
'Ozempic, tension or...': Kapil Sharma's drastic weight loss leaves netizens shocked, fans react
Viral video: Kareena Kapoor scolds Jeh publicly, netizens say ‘good parenting’
When Bipasha Basu sparked dating rumours with Cristiano Ronaldo while dating John Abraham, their kissing photo broke the internet: ‘We went clubbing and…’
Varanasi-Howrah bullet train to reduce travel time to 2 hrs, 760-km corridor to connect UP and West Bengal, top speed to be…
30-year-old woman with three children converts, marries Class 12 student in Uttar Pradesh
SHOCKING! Woman in Gujarat kills three-month-old baby by throwing him into tank due to THIS reason
US stocks post historic gains as Donald Trump announces 90-day tariff pause
Saif Ali Khan stabbing case: Mumbai Police files 1000-page chargesheet against accused Shariful Islam Shehzad
Viral video: Amitabh Bachchan lifts Jaya Bachchan in his arms, sings Jiski Biwi Chhoti for her
RCB vs DC IPL 2025 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips, probable playing XIs, team news, injury updates for Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Delhi Capitals
Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2025 LIVE Streaming Details: When and where to watch RCB vs DC match 24 live on TV, online?
Meet man who runs Rs 87720 crore company with CEO sister, not from IIT, IIM, he is...
Why Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani chose Jamnagar over Mumbai for Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding?
Happy Mahavir Jayanti 2025: 50 wishes, WhatsApp messages, greetings, images and quotes to share with your family
Meet IAS officer, daughter of a farmer, who cleared UPSC exam on her second attempt without coaching, her AIR was...
Mahavir Jayanti Bank Holiday: Are banks closed on April 10? Check state-wise list here
Viral video: Mumbai Police officer seen dancing with woman on local train, this happens next, netizens say, ‘police wala bhi to...’
Meet Nandini Gupta, who is all set to represent India at 72nd Miss World 2025
Hrithik Roshan to play triple role in Krrish 4; Preity Zinta, Priyanka Chopra, Vivek Oberoi, Rekha to return in superhero franchise
'Tamannaah Bhatia sabki tamana hai': Actress leaked clip from Raid 2's item number goes viral, netizens react
Donald Trump announces 90-day tariff pause for several countries, hikes China tariff to...
GT vs RR, IPL 2025: Sai Sudharsan, Prasidh Krishna shine as Gujarat Titans beat Rajasthan Royals by 58 runs in Ahmedabad
AR Rahman makes Padma awardees wait on bench for three hours, Abhijeet Bhattacharya makes shocking claim: 'Woh nahi...'
Aishwarya Rai was full of attitude, had ego? Taal co-star spills the beans about film's heroine: 'She is extremely...'
Atlee called out by netizens over copying Dune’s poster for upcoming film starring Allu Arjun: 'No need to work hard'
'Paise aa gaye, par maa chali gayi': Meet actor who lost his mom after becoming a star, was happy living in chawl, now owns...
Is 26/11 Mumbai attack mastermind Tahawwur Rana on his way to India? US prison agency said this...
Apoorva Mukhija breaks silence on Sabrina Carpenter concert controversy: 'she was pushing me....'
‘World’s first de-extincted animal’, Dire wolf brought back after over 10,000 years, similarity with modern wolves will shock you, know how
DNA Verified: Did birds steal gold jewellery to make nest? Know the truth behind viral video
'Side mein aa mein tereko batata hu': Virat Kohli recalls getting sledged by Ishant Sharma in his IPL debut match
VIRAL VIDEO: Congress workers fight at Patna office after Rahul Gandhi's visit, MP slaps party worker
MEA on Donald Trump's reciprocal tariffs: 'Discussions on between India, US for...'
Osho advised Vinod Khanna to return to India, fight election against Amitabh Bachchan: 'He was envious of Big B's success...'
Why Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani’s son Anant Ambani gained weight again after losing 108 kg in 18 months?
PSL 2025 Schedule: Full fixtures, date, time, live-stream details and more
Amitabh Bachchan has 'gratitude and love' towards fans for birthday wishes to Jaya Bachchan: 'Will be impossible to...'
Om Puri's first wife Seema Kapoor recalls his love affair with maid, rejecting Rs 25000 compensation from actor: 'I was shattered'
Beijing hits back: 84% tariff threatens US economy, Xi Jinping hints at global realignment
VIRAL VIDEO: Woman slaps husband for not earning, netizens say 'Indian legal system allows....'
Jaat first review out: Sunny Deol delivers one of the best action films with 'mass mayhem' in 'record breaking movie'
‘Pretty similar...’: Famous cricket anchor hopes Prithvi Shaw’s return after Shubman Gill, Riyan Parag and Arshdeep Singh stage victories
Woman elopes with daughter's fiancé days before wedding: 'Don't find me...'
Meet Aamir Khan, Salman Khan's co-star who didn't have Rs 10 for train ticket, cut meat to survive despite being vegetarian
Shikhar Dhawan opens up on separation from his son Zoravar: 'Even though I am blocked...'
China hits back at US for imposing 104 per cent tariff, raises tariffs on American goods to...
WWE icon John Cena's reaction to Virat Kohli's 'you can't see me' pose breaks the internet
Pakistani, Nazi flags in Bangladesh! Islamists siege country
Apoorva Mukhija makes BOLD comeback on YouTube after India's Got Latent controversy: 'Hello, my cute little red flags'
7th Pay Commission: Good news for UP govt employees, dearness allowance hiked by...; check details
SHOCKING incident: Air India Passenger URINATES on fellow traveler on Delhi-Bangkok flight
Vishnu Manchu, Akshay Kumar, Prabhas, Mohanlal's Kannappa gets new release date, UP CM Yogi Adityanath unveils...
IRCTC to launch 'North East Discovery' tour: Check itinerary, date, price and more
WhatsApp image scam: How to stay safe from the online fraud that cost a Jabalpur man Rs 2 lakh
'Bawaal ho jayega': KKR captain Ajinkya Rahane takes a dig at Eden Gardens pitch curator after defeat against LSG
Drunk man allegedly pees on co-passenger in Delhi-Bangkok Air India flight: Reports
Top US Universities report mass visa cancellations for students, know the reason here
Tahira Kashyap finds support in her 2nd cancer battle from Rozlyn Khan, actress pens heartfelt note: 'There’s no reason that..'
'Viewers will leave IPL for PSL': Pakistan star Hasan Ali makes BOLD claim
Learn about Acharya Indravarman and other famous astrologers in the List of Top 5 Best astrologers in Bengaluru
Virat Kohli removes all advertisements from his Instagram timeline, fans wonder reason
Mahavir Jayanti 2025: Know the date, history, significance and how it is celebrated
Will China mend ties with India? Xi Jinping to counter Donald Trump with support of THESE countries...
Amid breakup reports with Vijay Varma, Tamannaah Bhatia's statement goes viral: 'I don't take any of it personally'
Tata Group chairman N Chandrasekaran on Donald Trump's tariff policy: 'Not going to go back...'
Darshan Mehta, who once worked at Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Brands as MD, CEO, passes away
Meet member of Kapoor family who leads company that earns Rs 253 crore per year, studied in US, close to Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, he is..
Rishi Kapoor, Sridevi's co-star is missing for more than 20 years, Salman Khan's ex Somy Ali is still searching for him
Ex-employee shares THIS company taught her what IIM Ahmedabad degree couldn't: 'I lacked...'
Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2025 LIVE Streaming Details: When and where to watch GT vs RR match 23 live on TV, online?
Viral: US woman comes to Indian village to marry man 9 years younger than her, netizens call it true love
What role did Tahawwur Rana play in 26/11 Mumbai attack? US-based Pakistani terrorist to be extradited to India soon
Ram Charan's wife Upasana Konidela opens up about egg freezing: ‘I am a true believer in....’
Shark Tank India judge Namita Thapar reacts to Hotmail co-founder Sabeer Bhatia's remark on Indian engineers: 'It's easy to...'
Elderly woman claims she saw Lord Krishna, viral video gets liked by Anushka Sharma, WATCH
Amid Sikandar's failure, Iulia Vantur defends Salman Khan-starrer: 'His true fans were...'
Iran, US prepare to reopen nuclear talks, will Tehran surrender to Donald Trump's threats?
RJ Mahvash shares adorable picture with Yuzvendra Chahal amid dating rumours after PBKS vs CSK clash, says 'through thick and thin...'
'Gym goers ka dream menu': Pic of wedding menu goes viral for listing calorie count of dishes
Best astrologer in USA Acharya Indravarman delivers deep horoscope insights and life-changing remedies
Exploring Dubai’s Luxury Lifestyle: Best Hotels, dining, and shopping with supercar
Affordable Online TRT Clinic: Access innovative hormone therapy without straining your budget
'Nurse was blasting on me, Amitabh Bachchan was like...': Lilavati Hospital nutritionist Khyati Rupani recalls time when Teji Bachchan was admitted for 11 months
How long does it take for YouTube to accept monetization? Know how to fast-track the process
Meet India’s top female star with box office collections of Rs 2500 crore in 2 years, its not Deepika, Alia, Shraddha, Priyanka, Samantha
Ram Gopal Varma says he will 'shock' Sandeep Reddy Vanga with ‘syndicate’
Anant Ambani's former nanny shares his unseen childhood pic on his birthday, lauds him for his animal safety initiatives, see post
Shruthi Narayanan makes first appearance after casting couch video leaked, gives bold speech, says this to paps: Watch viral video
'Not allowed to use restroom, make phone call': Indian woman alleges she was stripped off warm wear, frisked by male officer in US airport
EAM S Jaishankar responds to US President Donald Trump's trade tariffs: 'Our strategy has a goal which is to...'
Bank holiday 2025 on Mahavir Jayanti: Are banks open or closed on Thursday, April 10?
Historic defence deal: India to buy 26 Rafale Marine jets from France for Rs 63000 crore
Sonakshi Sinha wraps shoot for her Telugu debut film Jatadhara, shares BTS photos: 'Bohot dhamaal kiya'
How will Donald Trump's reciprocal tariffs impact India GDP growth rate? This is what RBI has said
Rajasthan temple purification row: LoP Rahul Gandhi slams BJP's 'anti-Dalit' mindset, demands apology
AIIMS doctors perform rare surgery to remove parasitic twin from 3-year-old girl, saves her life
US President Donald Trump promises to announce 'major tariff on Pharma shortly'; here's how it could impact Indian drugmakers
Akshay Kumar stuns fans with his new kathakali look as C Sankaran Nair ahead of Kesari Chapter 2 release