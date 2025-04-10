Bipasha was in a relationship with John Abraham, and the viral kissing photo with Ronaldo reportedly caused tension between them

Bipasha Basu started her film career with the 2001 movie Ajnabee, starring alongside Akshay Kumar and Bobby Deol. Over time, she made a strong mark in the industry. Her big breakthrough came in 2003 with Jism, which earned her a lot of praise from both critics and fans.

Even though she became one of the leading actresses, Bipasha has been away from films for quite a while now. According to several media reports, Bipasha Basu and Cristiano Ronaldo were seen attending an event together and later spending time at a party. Things took a wild turn when a photo of them kissing surfaced online, quickly going viral.

That wasn’t all, rumours also claimed that the two got intimate while partying at a club in Lisbon, Portugal. As dating speculations caught fire, both Bipasha and Ronaldo chose to stay silent and never addressed the buzz publicly.

In a later interview, Bipasha talked about meeting Cristiano Ronaldo and said they both thought the other was nice. She called the meeting a dream moment and mentioned that they went out to a club together. According to her, Ronaldo even said he'd invite her to watch all his games.

She said, "Meeting him was a dream come true. After the event, we went out clubbing, and that was simply fantastic. He is so cute, and it was strange when he called me cute … He is a friend now, and he has promised me that I will be invited for all his matches.”

At that time, Bipasha was in a relationship with John Abraham, and the viral kissing photo with Ronaldo reportedly caused tension between them. Sources claimed that John was extremely upset and even thought about ending things. However, because he was deeply in love with Bipasha, he chose to work things out, and they patched up. Still, despite being together for over eight years and living in together, the couple eventually surprised everyone by announcing their breakup.