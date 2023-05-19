When Ayushmann Khurrana revealed how dad P Khurana was 'behind the double Ns and double Rs' in his name

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana and his father P Khurana

Ayushmann Khurrana and Aparshakti Khurana's father, famous astrologer P Khurana passed away on Friday morning of May 19 in Mohali. P Khurana was a law student but he was intrigued towards astrology, and he went on to become one of the most famous astrologers in India.

Ayushmann gained popularity with his unique choice of films, and his unusual spelling. In an old interview, the actor revealed that his father is responsible for giving him a unique name. In 2021, Khurrana dedicated a loveable post to his dad on Father's Day, and in the caption he wrote, "He’s the reason behind the double Ns and double Rs in my name." While speaking to Hindustan Times in 2017, Ayushmann opened up about the spelling change in his name, and said, "After all, my father has been an astrologer since before I was born. In fact, this trend (spelling names differently) came quite late (in the rest of the country), and even later in Mumbai.”

Here's Ayushmann Khurrana's old post for his father

Unlike Ayushmann, his brother Aparshakti has a simple spelling, Ayushmann explained why Aparshakti had simple spelling, "He didn’t require it as his name was numerologically correct." Ayushamann added that his parents were looking for a name that had a normal spelling and was right as per numerology. But they couldn’t find any. Whatever they found were very simple names, but Ayushmann was a unique one. Thus, they decided to go with Ayushmann. In another interview, he stated that he doesn't believe in astrology, but he follows his father's advice very seriously.

P Khurana's demise was confirmed by the family in an official statement, which reads, “It’s with our deep sadness to inform that Ayushmann and Aparshakti Khurana’s father, Astrologer P Khurana passed away this morning at 10:30 am in Mohali, owing to a prolonged incurable ailment. We are indebted for all your prayers and support during this time of personal loss.” Ayushmann and Aparshakti's father P Khurana's last rites will be performed at Manimajra cremation ground in Chandigarh at 5.30 pm.