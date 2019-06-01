When Arjun Kapoor thought Tara Sutaria is Taimur Ali Khan's doppelganger

Headlines

Google launches that will help you to identify AI-generated images

Prabhas-Prashanth Neel's Salaar postponed, film might be pushed to 2024: Report

Emotional Vijay Deverakonda reacts to positive response to Kushi: ‘You all waited for 5 years for…’

Asia Cup 2023: Shakib Al Hasan surpasses Daniel Vettori to achieve massive ODI milestone

New COVID Variant BA.2.86: Five key-facts to know about Pirola

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Google launches that will help you to identify AI-generated images

Prabhas-Prashanth Neel's Salaar postponed, film might be pushed to 2024: Report

'Even if we lose to India': Former Pakistan all-rounder's message to Pakistan | Asia Cup 2023

India vs Pakistan: Pakistani cricketers who may play against India for the first time

Indian cricketers who are vegetarians

8 Symptoms of jaundice

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In Pics: Marketa Vondrousova defeats Ons Jabeur to win maiden grand slam title

Streaming This Week: Satyaprem Ki Katha, Aakhri Sach, Bro, latest OTT titles to binge-watch

Tamannaah Bhatia, Kriti Sanon, Taapsee Pannu set fashion goals at Kanika Dhillon-Himanshu Sharma's housewarming party

'Even if we lose to India': Former Pakistan all-rounder's message to Pakistan | Asia Cup 2023

DNA | Will Imran Khan leave both Pakistan and politics?

DNA | Hurricane 'Idalia' submerged Florida, residents away from coast

Prabhas-Prashanth Neel's Salaar postponed, film might be pushed to 2024: Report

Emotional Vijay Deverakonda reacts to positive response to Kushi: ‘You all waited for 5 years for…’

Jawan advance booking beats Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan's final numbers in just 5 hours; one lakh tickets sold already

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

When Arjun Kapoor thought Tara Sutaria is Taimur Ali Khan's doppelganger

Arjun Kapoor recently took to Instagram and called Tara Sutaria Taimur Ali Khan, know why

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jun 01, 2019, 07:32 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

If you thought Taimur Ali Khan is no longer a National obsession, then you most definitely have been wrong to think that. The adorable munchkin's name is once again making the rounds of the internet for an unusual reason. The reason happens to be Tara Sutaria.

Tara Sutaria recently posted a major throwback photo of herself looking into the camera while being held in somebody's arms. Soon after she posted the photo, people found an uncanny resemblance between her and Taimur Ali Khan. Arjun Kapoor was one of the names to have found that similarity.

The actor commented 'Taimur' with a facepalm emoticon after Tara shared the photo with the caption, 'Butterball baby'. Apart from Arjun's comment, Tara Sutaria's Student Of The Year 2 director left an 'awww' comment. For the uninitiated, Tara made her debut with SOTY 2 alongside Tiger Shroff and Ananya Panday (also a debutante on the film).

Read her post and the comments here:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by TARA (@tarasutaria) on

Despite recently making her debut in Bollywood, Tara Sutaria has already wrapped up her next film Marjaavaan. The movie stars Riteish Deshmukh and Sidharth Malhotra's duo after Ek Villain. Directed by Milap Zaveri, Marjaavaan also stars Rakul Preet Singh in the lead role.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Raksha Bandhan 2023: Know the Shubh Muhurat to tie Rakhi to your brother on August 31?

Sameer Wankhede shares cryptic post, says 'I fear no hell' after Shah Rukh Khan's 'baap-bete' line from Jawan goes viral

G20 Long Weekend: 5 getaway resorts near Delhi for a weekend escape

Essential tax due dates for September 2023 to keep your finances in order

Apple AirPods with USB-C port expected to break cover at September 12 event

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In Pics: Marketa Vondrousova defeats Ons Jabeur to win maiden grand slam title

Streaming This Week: Satyaprem Ki Katha, Aakhri Sach, Bro, latest OTT titles to binge-watch

Tamannaah Bhatia, Kriti Sanon, Taapsee Pannu set fashion goals at Kanika Dhillon-Himanshu Sharma's housewarming party

Who is Aashna Shroff, Armaan Malik’s fiancee? She left job as schoolteacher to become YouTuber, her net worth is...

In pics: Daniel Craig, Emma Watson, Idris Elba gasp watching Wimbledon men's final; Brad Pitt, Hugh Jackman also attend

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE