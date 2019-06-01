When Arjun Kapoor thought Tara Sutaria is Taimur Ali Khan's doppelganger

Arjun Kapoor recently took to Instagram and called Tara Sutaria Taimur Ali Khan, know why

If you thought Taimur Ali Khan is no longer a National obsession, then you most definitely have been wrong to think that. The adorable munchkin's name is once again making the rounds of the internet for an unusual reason. The reason happens to be Tara Sutaria.

Tara Sutaria recently posted a major throwback photo of herself looking into the camera while being held in somebody's arms. Soon after she posted the photo, people found an uncanny resemblance between her and Taimur Ali Khan. Arjun Kapoor was one of the names to have found that similarity.

The actor commented 'Taimur' with a facepalm emoticon after Tara shared the photo with the caption, 'Butterball baby'. Apart from Arjun's comment, Tara Sutaria's Student Of The Year 2 director left an 'awww' comment. For the uninitiated, Tara made her debut with SOTY 2 alongside Tiger Shroff and Ananya Panday (also a debutante on the film).

Read her post and the comments here:

Despite recently making her debut in Bollywood, Tara Sutaria has already wrapped up her next film Marjaavaan. The movie stars Riteish Deshmukh and Sidharth Malhotra's duo after Ek Villain. Directed by Milap Zaveri, Marjaavaan also stars Rakul Preet Singh in the lead role.