'When are you going to your country?': Anek actor Andrea Kevichüsa recalls facing racial discrimination | Exclusive

Andrea, Anek film/Instagram

With Anubhav Sinha starrer upcoming socio-political action thriller Anek starring Ayushmann Khurrana as the male lead, newcomer Andrea Kevichüsa will make her Hindi film industry debut. Hailing from Nagaland, Andrea Kevichüsa has been a model who has made heads turn on many a fashion runway with her elegance and charm.

Now, she is all set to impress the audience with her acting skills a glimpse of which we saw in the film's trailer.

Becoming the first actor from the North East to land a leading lady role in a Hindi film has been nothing short of a big stepping stone for Andrea. In an exclusive chat with DNA, Andrea spoke about Northeast's representation in Anek, and how much the representation matters and recalled an unfortunate incident where she faced discrimination for hailing from the Northeast.

Speaking about how much landing the role means to her and if the Northeast representation would make a difference, Andrea said, "The fact that when I grew up I saw no one who looked like have a major platform not just in this industry but any industry. And now if I got the opportunity to do it, I think it's a really big step. I hope that this film resonates with a lot of people and opens more doors in the future. Many times when the northeastern actors are represented, they are often misrepresented. So this is a really important film and I hope it does well."

Andrea plays a national lever boxer in the movie. She said she has to undergo training and even brush up on her Hindi. "Initially it was a challenge for me but I enjoyed the process of it," said Andrea.

Ask her if she ever had to face discrimination, Andrea recalled, "I have been very fortunate enough to have worked in very professional environments. But there's this one incident that I tend to recall now that you have mentioned it."

She elaborated, "I was probably about 16 years of age and I remember telling the makeup artist that I have a flight to Nagaland and I am dying to go back home because I miss being with my parents. And she was like, 'Oh is it? When are you going back to your country?' I was really taken aback because she didn’t really know that Nagaland is a part of India."

"These are the few incidents that people from the northeast actually face besides the blatant name-calling. So, I really hope that people after seeing this film change their perspective," she further added.

Reflecting on how one becomes an Indian, referring to the 'sirf Indian kaise bante hai' scene in the trailer, Andrea shared, "It shoudln't matter how I look or what language I speak. I am an Indian because I was born in this country. I think it’s quite a disservice to the fact that people have to prove that they are an Indian. I am from Nagaland and I don’t think it's right to prove myself of being an Indian to other cities or to the rest of the country."

"Anek is a film that kind of tackles this angle from a very different perspective and of course it’s a great film," she said.

Sharing if she ever felt that she wouldn't be accepted because she did not know how to speak in Hindi, Andrea shared, "I do understand the importance of Hindi in metrocities because of its convenience. I moved to Bombay just a few months prior to getting the role. I didn't really feel that I will not be accepted because of i dind't know Hindi. I was always of the idea that the diversity of this country is so wide, beautiful and unique. Even in the Northeast itself, all the states could not be any more different and diverse than one another but we are always like one community. It's actually amazing the number of cultures or the number of languages that we have so that's why I really didn’t have the thought of not being accepted just because I can't speak Hindi."

Ask her if she is considering any other Bollywood projects, Andrea told DNA, "I think I need a break first (laughing). I am just taking one day at a time. Also, if something happens it happens and if it doesn't then that is fine as well."