When are Ranbir Kapoor and Ali Bhatt getting married? 'BellBottom' star Lara Dutta has the answer

Ever since Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt came out with their relationship, questions and rumours about their marriage have been doing rounds on social media. Even the actors’ fans are eager to know when they will tie the knot. However, ‘BellBottom’ star Lara Dutta seems to know the answer.

In a recent interview with Times Now, Lara was asked about Bollywood rumours that could be true. The actress initially coolant come up with any rumour and said, “I can't even keep a track of who the younger generation is dating because they keep changing their partners so fast. I might say something about some couple and I wouldn't even know if they are still together or not. I am an older generation ya.”

When Lara was reminded of Ranbir and Alia’s wedding rumours, Lara responded quickly. “I believe that they are getting married this year.”

Whether or not Alia and Ranbir will get hitched this year, that’s for time to tell. But the actress has been spending quite a lot of time with Ranbir's family. She was present at Neetu Kapoor’s birthday bash last month which was attended by many in the Kapoor family.

Last week, Alia and Neetu were snapped together as they went to check the Kapoors’ new house. The duo shared a hug at the construction site before parting ways.

Ranbir was living with Alia during the COVID-19 induced lockdown last year. In an earlier interview, Ranbir had stated that if the pandemic had not occurred, he would have married Alia. “It would have already been sealed if the pandemic hadn't hit our lives. But I don't want to jinx it by saying anything. I want to tick mark that goal soon in my life,” he told Rajeev Masand.

As per reports, Alia and Ranbir’s romance kicked off while they were shooting for Ayaan Mukerji’s ‘Brahmastra’ also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna Akkineni, Dimple Kapadia in pivotal roles. Producer Karan Johar had earlier revealed that Shah Rukh Khan has a special appearance in the film.

On the work front, Alia will soon be seen in ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’, ‘RRR’, ‘Darlings’ and ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki prem Kahani’ while Ranbir has ‘Shamshera’ and an untitled Luv Ranjan film in his kitty.